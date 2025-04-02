Adam Milstein Publishes Strategic Framework For Jewish Philanthropy In Era Of Rising Antisemitism

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In this timely publication, Milstein addresses the fundamental shifts in threats facing Jewish communities globally following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel and the subsequent surge in antisemitism. The white paper presents both quantitative data and qualitative insights into the current landscape while offering innovative approaches to strengthen Jewish resilience and security.

"The current moment is not merely another crisis point in Jewish history - it represents a fundamental shift in the nature of threats facing our community," writes Milstein. "The sophistication of modern antisemitism, combined with the emergence of what I term the 'Islamo-leftist Alliance,' presents challenges that traditional philanthropic models are ill-equipped to address."

Key points covered in the white paper include:



Analysis of post-October 7 antisemitism and its unprecedented scale

Critique of current philanthropic and security response capabilities

Strategic framework for building sustainable Jewish community infrastructure

Implementation strategies across multiple domains including digital transformation, leadership development, and cross-cultural coalition building Specific recommendations for immediate actions and long-term vision

Milstein, co-founder of the Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation, draws on his decades of experience in Jewish philanthropy to offer practical solutions for community leaders, organizations, and institutions. His four guiding principles for effective leadership-mental acuity, physical strength, sustainable resource allocation, and passionate dedication-provide a foundation for the strategic recommendations outlined in the paper.

"Through strategic philanthropy, technological innovation, and committed leadership, we can transform current challenges into opportunities for growth and renewal," Milstein states. "The time for bold action is now."

The white paper can be accessed at .

About Adam Milstein

Adam Milstein is an Israeli-American "Strategic Venture Philanthropist," businessman, and community leader. He is the co-founder of the Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation, which focuses on strengthening American values, supporting the U.S.-Israel alliance, and combating hatred and bigotry in all forms. Milstein is also a founding member and Chair Emeritus of the Israeli-American Council. Through his philanthropic and community work, Milstein has been a leading voice against antisemitism and in support of Israel and Jewish communities worldwide.

