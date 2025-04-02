Adam Milstein Publishes Strategic Framework For Jewish Philanthropy In Era Of Rising Antisemitism
"The current moment is not merely another crisis point in Jewish history - it represents a fundamental shift in the nature of threats facing our community," writes Milstein. "The sophistication of modern antisemitism, combined with the emergence of what I term the 'Islamo-leftist Alliance,' presents challenges that traditional philanthropic models are ill-equipped to address."
Key points covered in the white paper include:
Analysis of post-October 7 antisemitism and its unprecedented scale
Critique of current philanthropic and security response capabilities
Strategic framework for building sustainable Jewish community infrastructure
Implementation strategies across multiple domains including digital transformation, leadership development, and cross-cultural coalition building
Specific recommendations for immediate actions and long-term vision
Milstein, co-founder of the Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation, draws on his decades of experience in Jewish philanthropy to offer practical solutions for community leaders, organizations, and institutions. His four guiding principles for effective leadership-mental acuity, physical strength, sustainable resource allocation, and passionate dedication-provide a foundation for the strategic recommendations outlined in the paper.
"Through strategic philanthropy, technological innovation, and committed leadership, we can transform current challenges into opportunities for growth and renewal," Milstein states. "The time for bold action is now."
About Adam Milstein
Adam Milstein is an Israeli-American "Strategic Venture Philanthropist," businessman, and community leader. He is the co-founder of the Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation, which focuses on strengthening American values, supporting the U.S.-Israel alliance, and combating hatred and bigotry in all forms. Milstein is also a founding member and Chair Emeritus of the Israeli-American Council. Through his philanthropic and community work, Milstein has been a leading voice against antisemitism and in support of Israel and Jewish communities worldwide.
