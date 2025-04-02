Gaggle Social Unveils New Platform To Transform Technology Hiring And Recruitment

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Faster, Fairer, and Greener

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gaggle Social, the first-of-its-kind technology hiring platform and professional network tailored exclusively to the tech industry, has officially launched its full suite of tools to modernize tech recruitment, reduce bias, and integrate sustainability into the hiring process.

With more than 3,000 vetted technology professionals already on the platform, Gaggle Social offers a refreshing alternative to legacy job boards and recruiter-heavy marketplaces. The platform is designed to connect companies with top Salesforce talent, AWS developers, NetSuite consultants, and other in-demand roles-quickly and equitably.

From Technology System Integrators (SIs) to in-house hiring teams, Gaggle Social empowers employers to reduce time-to-hire, cut hiring costs, and drive diversity in tech through its skills-based hiring approach.



Built for the Future of Work in Tech:

-Accelerated Technology Recruitment – On average, hiring teams using Gaggle reduce time-to-hire by over 60%, thanks to streamlined evaluations and role-specific assessments.

-Harness Gaggle's Skill Matrix – Evaluate candidates 73% faster through their easy to read representation of a candidate's technical experience across disciplines, from Salesforce Admins to DevOps Engineers.

-Anti-Bias Talent Evaluation – Post jobs for free and unlock anonymous profiles for marginal costs, ensuring that you only pay for what you need and that selections are based on experience, skills, and authorization and not identity.

-Sustainable Hiring Practices – With a mission to create a greener future, Gaggle plants one tree for every four professional signups.

-Lower Cost-per-Hire – Companies report saving an average of $2,400 per tech hire (up to $24k+ for teams that normally work with 3rd-party recruiters) using Gaggle's built-in tools and community-powered sourcing.

“We built Gaggle Social to solve the biggest pain points in technology hiring-slow timelines, bias, and wasteful processes,” said Jared Tang, Founder and CEO of Gaggle Social.“Our platform is proof that you can recruit faster, build more inclusive teams, and support the planet-all at once.”

Whether you're scaling a team of Salesforce consultants, hiring cloud engineers, or growing your technology SI practice, Gaggle Social is redefining how companies discover and hire the best tech professionals.



About Gaggle Social

Gaggle Social is a next-gen technology hiring and networking platform that prioritizes skills-first recruitment, anti-bias hiring practices, and innovation. By focusing on verified skills, transparent profiles, and real community engagement, Gaggle Social helps employers build exceptional tech teams while contributing to environmental sustainability.

