Washington State Leadership Board Announces 49Th Annual Washington Leadership Award Honorees

- Audrey Baker, Executive Director of the Washington State Leadership Board

OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Washington State Leadership Board (WSLB) is proud to announce the honorees for the 49th Annual Washington Leadership Awards , celebrating extraordinary Washingtonians whose leadership uplifts communities, champions equity, and inspires positive change.

2024 Washington Leadership Award Honorees:

Washingtonian of the Year – Senator Yasmin Trudeau

Senator Trudeau represents Washington's 27th Legislative District. She serves as Vice Chair of both the Senate Ways & Means Committee and the Law & Justice Committee and chairs the Senate Members of Color Caucus.

Born into poverty and shaped by the foster care system, Senator Trudeau brings a deep personal understanding to her policy work. Before joining the Senate in 2021, she served as Legislative and Tribal Affairs Director at the Attorney General's Office, where she helped lead efforts to protect student borrowers, end youth solitary confinement, and strengthen Medicaid fraud enforcement. Her dedication to equity, access, and accountability has been the throughline of her public service.

“We are in a divided and difficult time in our nation. I am committed to calling out issues impacting the people I serve while calling in everyone willing to craft solutions that move us forward. The public has entrusted all elected leaders to center their real voices and interests. I am so grateful for this recognition and the opportunity to do exactly that for the people I have the honor of serving,” said Senator Trudeau.

Justice for All Award – Mallorie Davies

Mallorie Davies serves as the State Regulatory and Policy Coordinator for the Washington and Northern Idaho District Council of Laborers (LiUNA), where she fights for laborers' rights, safety, and dignity. She began in 2010 as a union laborer working in traffic control and concrete rehabilitation on the nation's highway system. She later became an ANSI-certified instructor and her local's first female business agent-breaking new ground in the industry. Mallorie's career is defined by her deep commitment to creating safer, more equitable workplaces for all.

She played a key role in the passage of HB 2266, which addresses sanitary conditions on job sites, and continues to advocate for work zone safety and labor protections across Washington State.

“The passage of HB 2266 was the result of incredible collaboration, strong leadership, and the voices of everyday individuals. It embodies the mission behind the Justice for All Award, marking a crucial step in improving sanitary conditions in construction and creating a more inclusive environment for women in our industry. I'm humbled and proud to be part of such meaningful change and to accept this on behalf of all who contributed,” said Davies.

Emerging Leader Award – Charles Johnson

Charles Johnson is a senior at the Washington State School for the Blind and a Running Start student at Clark College. Diagnosed at 10 with a degenerative vision disease, Charles has turned challenges into purpose.“These are just conditions, not constraints,” he says.

A member of the 2021–2022 Boundless WA Cohort, Charles worked to make the Mock Election more inclusive for blind and low-vision youth. He's been a Youth Fellow for EarthGen, researched the intersection of disability and climate justice, and serves on both the Clark County Youth Commission and the EMPOWERing Youth with Visual Impairments Student Advisory Board.

“It is a great honor to receive this award. I am grateful to everyone who has helped me and thank the WSLB for the opportunity to bring attention to accessibility and inclusion for all communities,” said Johnson.

Organization of the Year – Mujer al Volante

Founded in 2013 by Jaqueline García Castillo, Mujer al Volante supports immigrant, refugee, and asylee women through culturally responsive driving education and life skills training. The organization grew from García Castillo's own experience as a single mother navigating poverty and domestic violence without access to transportation.

To date, Mujer al Volante has helped more than 1,400 women obtain their licenses-unlocking mobility, independence, and economic opportunity. Their programs, offered in several languages, go beyond driving - they include Driving the Computer, Driving My Finances, Driving the Democracy, and Driving My Business-a holistic approach to self-determination and success.

“We accept this recognition on behalf of the mothers we serve, to make visible their fight, as many raise their families alone. They are our inspiration and strength,” said Garcia Castillo.

Legacy of Service Award – Maud Daudon

Maud Daudon has spent her career building bridges across government, business, and education to improve Washington's economy and expand opportunity for future generations. Her leadership includes serving as CFO of the Port of Seattle, Deputy Mayor of Seattle, President & CEO of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, and most recently as the Executive Leader of Career Connect Washington, where she helped design a statewide system that connects young people to high-demand, high-quality careers.

Her legacy is defined by her collaborative leadership and deep commitment to equity in education and workforce development.

“I have been the lucky beneficiary of many great mentors (including my parents) who inspired me to contribute to my community and who believed in my capabilities to make a difference and lead with impact. Working to bridge divides and find alignment for the benefit of others isn't always easy, but it's always worth it!” said Daudon.

Evergreen Award – Former Governor Jay Inslee

The Evergreen Award honors a distinguished elected official whose long-term service reflects the enduring values of public leadership. Like the Evergreen tree-a symbol of Washington-former Governor Jay Inslee has shown steadfast dedication to service, advocacy, and integrity.

As Washington's longest-serving governor in over 50 years, Inslee is recognized for championing climate action, educational equity, and inclusive opportunity. His leadership has inspired a generation of civic leaders and left a lasting mark on state governance.

WSLB is honored to recognize his enduring impact with this year's Evergreen Award.

________________________________________

This year's celebration takes place on Friday, May 16, 2025, at the Abigail Stuart House in Olympia, Washington. Visit for more information.

Danielle Westbrook, Event Organizer

Washington State Leadership Board

+1 360-280-2533

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.