MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A Patented Technology manages pH in Swimming Pools Naturally - Completely Chemical Free

For decades, swimming pools relied on toxic chemicals to manage pH-until now. Fusion 44X uses Breakthrough technology to do it naturally and 100 percent Chemical Free

Fusion 44X, the revolutionary breakthrough in swimming pool care, is proud to announce the world's only scientifically validated system that eliminates single-cell organisms-such as algae and bacteria-and balances pH levels without using any chemicals.

Unlike conventional systems that rely on chlorine, salt, ozone, UV, copper ionization, or other chemical agents, Fusion 44X operates on a proprietary hydrogen-based technology that redefines clean water. With over three years of proven performance, this one-of-a-kind system offers a luxurious, chemical-free swimming experience that is safe for people, pets, and the planet.

“Fusion 44X is not just another alternative-it's a complete departure from everything the pool industry has relied on for decades,” said Founder Rob Wagner.“Our system doesn't mask problems with chemicals-it eliminates them naturally, using a patented hydrogenation process that restores water to its purest state.”

Key Facts of Fusion 44X include:

. Zero chemicals: No chlorine, salt, acid, or stabilizers-ever.

. Scientifically backed: Supported by published case studies and expert endorsements.

. Proven effectiveness: Destroys harmful bacteria and algae without toxic byproducts.

. Eco-conscious luxury: Clean, safe, and sustainable for a new era in pool ownership.

Launched in Miami on March 5, 2021, Fusion 44X has quietly led a movement toward a safer, healthier standard in aquatic environments. Now, the company is ready to disrupt outdated pool care norms and expose the truth: there is only one true 100% chemical-free swimming pool system-and it's Fusion 44X.

About Fusion 44X

Fusion 44X is the world's only patented swimming pool system that uses hydrogen-enriched water to naturally balance pH and eliminate single-cell organisms-completely free of chemicals. Designed for those who demand purity, performance, and peace of mind, Fusion 44X is transforming the future of swimming pool care-one pool at a time.

