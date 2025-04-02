403
Kuwaiti, German Officials Discuss Human Rights Coop
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 2 (KUNA) - Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij Al-Sabah met Gesa Brautigam, Germany's Feminist Foreign Policy Ambassador and Director for Human Rights and Global Health, on the fringes of the third Global Disability Summit (GDS) in Berlin on Wednesday.
The discussions focused on the bilateral ties in various fields and cooperation in the field of human rights in the framework of both countries' membership in the UN Human Rights Council, Ambassador Jawaher told KUNA.
She also met with German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze and other senior officials on the first day of the summit. (pickup previous)
