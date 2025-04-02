403
Turkiye Slams Israeli Occupation Min. For Intruding Into Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, April 2 (KUNA) - the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly denounced the incursion by Itamar Ben Gvir, the Israeli occupation's far-right Minister of National Security, into Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday.
The culpable act of a member of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government is a serious step meant to escalate tension in the Middle East region, according to a statement from the Ministry.
The statement also decried the expansion of the Israeli military operation in Gaza Strip and the continued Jewish settlement activities in the West Bank as other aspects of the Israeli occupation entity's neglect of the rules of the international law.
It urged the international community to adopt a decisive stance to protect the sanctity of sacred sites, prevent recurrence of such provocative actions and end the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories. (end)
