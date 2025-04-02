Villarreal Academy: The Only Official International Academy In Northeast Houston Offers Unique Pathways To Elite Soccer

Villarreal CF North America Select pic1

Villarreal North America Select 3

Villarreal Houston Logo

Villarreal Houston Academy: The Only Official International Academy in Northeast Houston Offers Unique Pathways to Elite Soccer

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Villarreal Houston Academy, the only official international academy in Northeast Houston affiliated with Villarreal CF, one of the top five teams in La Liga, Spain, continues to offer unique opportunities for youth players to compete at the highest level. Serving the Humble, Kingwood, and Atascocita areas, Villarreal Houston has been developing young soccer talents since 2019, with competitive teams playing in STYSA (South Texas State League) across Divisions 3, 2, and 1.Villarreal Houston Academy follows the same development curriculum as Villarreal CF, also known as the Yellow Submarine. Unlike franchises, this academy operates as an official extension of Villarreal CF, ensuring players receive the highest quality training and international exposure. The academy currently fields teams for boys born between 2009-2020 and girls between 2010-2020, providing them with unparalleled pathways to top competitions in the USA and around the world.Spring & Summer 2025 – Elite Opportunities AwaitApril: STX State Finals in Corpus Christi, TexasOur 2011 Girls Team has secured a spot in the STX State Finals, ranking among the top four teams in South Texas. They will compete for the championship title and aim to become the best team in the state.Teams Heading to STX SemifinalsOur 2012 Girls Team had a great weekend of soccer during the STX district qualifiers in Baytown, Texas, and the 2010 Boys team as well. Both teams finished with an impressive record of 3 wins and 0 losses, securing their spots in the semifinals this upcoming weekend. Sending a big shout-out-let's secure our spots in the State Finals!Dallas Cup – Three Villarreal Houston Players SelectedCongratulations to Grace Newell, Caitlin Purcell, and Analiese Rivas, who have been selected to represent the Villarreal North American Select team at the prestigious Dallas Cup, one of the top tournaments in the USA.Summer: International Competitions in SpainMajorca International Football CupEthan Nganga (14U Boys) will represent the Villarreal CF North American Select Team in this high-profile European competition.Niya Nganga will also attend, playing up an age group, representing both Villarreal CF North America Select and Villarreal Houston.Spain Med CupRexie Perex Jr. and Avan Jace Manila (Jace, playing one year up) will head to Spain to compete in one of the country's top tournaments, representing both Villarreal CF North America Select and Villarreal Houston.Madrid Football Cup – Invitation-Only TournamentThree of our 13U players, Jonathan Gonzales, Kalel Coronel, and Jacob Matthew Mclain, will travel to Spain to compete in one of the world's premier 14U tournaments. They will join forces with D10 Football Club in Argentina, thanks to our exclusive collaboration agreement.Villarreal Houston Teams to Spain for Elite CompetitionsThis summer, four teams from Villarreal Houston will participate in the Villarreal Academy Cup and Yellow Cup, showcasing their talent on an international stage. Special recognition to our 2009 boys, 2013 boys, 2016 boys, and 2010 girls teams for earning this incredible opportunity.Villarreal Mexico Academy PartnershipThrough an exclusive partnership with Villarreal Mexico Academy, four players – Nico Magdaleno, Jonathan Gonzales, Kalel Coronel, and Eli Marshall – will represent Mexico at the Yellow Cup in Spain, further strengthening our academy's global presence.Tryouts: May 12th-16th – Your Path to Elite Soccer Begins Here!As we prepare for our busiest seasons in spring and fall, Villarreal Houston invites all aspiring soccer players to attend our official tryouts from May 12th-16th. Spanish coaches from the Villarreal CF Academy will be in attendance to evaluate and develop new talent. Interested players must register via our website: .Why Join Villarreal Houston Academy?Official international academy of Villarreal CF – not a franchise!Access to elite international competitions in the USA, Spain, and beyond.Development under the same curriculum used by Villarreal CF in Spain.Pathway to professional and collegiate soccer opportunities.Training with highly qualified coaches, including Spanish instructors from Villarreal CF.For more information about our academy, upcoming tournaments, and tryouts, visit .Contact:Villarreal Houston AcademyEmail: ...ebsite:

Cesar Coronel

Villarreal Houston

+1 281-962-4920

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.