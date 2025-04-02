403
Pres. Trump Signs Executive Order Instituting Reciprocal Tariffs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 2 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said Wednesday his country and its taxpayers "have been ripped off for fifty years but it's not going to happen anymore."
Speaking at the White House, he said, "This is one of the most important days -- in American history; it's our Declaration of Economic Independence. For years, hard-working American citizens were forced to sit on the sidelines as other nations got rich and powerful--. But now it's our time to prosper."
"In a few moments, I will sign a historic executive order instituting reciprocal tariffs," President Trump pointed out.
"For decades, the United States slashed our trade barriers on other countries while those nations placed massive tariffs on our products and created outrageous, non-monetary barriers to decimate our industries -
"This all happened with no response from the United States," President Trump regretted.
"With today's actions, we're also standing up for our great farmers and ranchers who are brutalized by nations all over the world. Canada imposes a 250-300 percent tariff on many of our dairy products -
"Australia bans American beef. Yet, we imported USD three billion of Australian beef just last year alone.
"From this day on, we're not going to let anyone tell us American workers and families cannot have the future that they deserve.
"We are going to produce the cars, ships, chips, airplanes, minerals, and medicines we need right here in America," he went on.
Meanwhile, the White House noted that for generations, countries have taken advantage of the United States, tariffing us at higher rates.
For example, the United States imposes a 2.5 percent tariff on passenger vehicle imports (with internal combustion engines), while the European Union (10 percent) and India (70 percent) impose much higher duties on the same product. (end)
