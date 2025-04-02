Amit Shah To Visit J&K On April 7-8

Shah's visit is expected to focus on strengthening counter-militancy operations and reviewing security arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit on April 19. Modi is set to inaugurate the first train to Kashmir from Katra, making infrastructure security a top priority for law enforcement agencies.

During his stay, the home minister will chair a high-level security review meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, top officials from paramilitary forces, intelligence agencies, the J&K Police, and civil administration. The discussions will center around counterterrorism measures, border security, and the protection of vital installations.

BJP insiders said Shah's itinerary is being finalized and will be officially announced soon.“He is expected to stay in the Jammu division but may make an unannounced visit to Kashmir as well,” a party source revealed.

Security agencies have been put on high alert in anticipation of the high-profile visits, with additional measures being taken to ensure a smooth and incident-free tour.

