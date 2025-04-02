Amit Shah To Visit J&K On April 7-8

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 7 and 8 to assess the security situation in the region, particularly in the wake of the recent gunfight in Kathua that left two militants and four police personnel dead.
Shah's visit is expected to focus on strengthening counter-militancy operations and reviewing security arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit on April 19. Modi is set to inaugurate the first train to Kashmir from Katra, making infrastructure security a top priority for law enforcement agencies.
During his stay, the home minister will chair a high-level security review meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, top officials from paramilitary forces, intelligence agencies, the J&K Police, and civil administration. The discussions will center around counterterrorism measures, border security, and the protection of vital installations.
BJP insiders said Shah's itinerary is being finalized and will be officially announced soon.“He is expected to stay in the Jammu division but may make an unannounced visit to Kashmir as well,” a party source revealed.
Security agencies have been put on high alert in anticipation of the high-profile visits, with additional measures being taken to ensure a smooth and incident-free tour.
Read Also
Non-Muslims In Waqf Boards Only for Admin: Amit Shah
Amit Shah's J&K Visit Not Linked To Anti-Militancy Operation In Kathua, Says CM Omar
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN02042025000215011059ID1109383907
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment