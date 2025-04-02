Trump Tariffs: 'India, Very Very Tough. PM Modi Is Friend Of Mine, But...' THIS Is What Donald Trump Said In His Speech

MENAFN - Live Mint)US President Donald Trump announced a barrage of Trump tariffs on almost all countries of the world, and unveiled a 26 per cent 'discounted' reciprocal tariff on India as he spoke from the White House on Wednesday.

Speaking at the“Make America Wealthy Again” event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Trump said that the levies imposed by the US are not reciprocal in nature but partial.

| Trump Tariff News LIVE: US imposes 26% tariff on Indian imports India 'very, very tough', says Donald Trump

Speaking about India, Donald Trump highlighted that New Delhi was 'very, very tough', adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great friend of his.

“India, very, very tough. Very, very tough. The Prime Minister just left. He's a great friend of mine, but I said, 'You are a friend of mine, but you are not treating us right,'” he said.

He revealed that India charges 52 per cent tariffs on US.

| Donald Trump tariff announcement: 10 key highlights from US president speech

“They charge us 52 per cent. You have to understand, we charge them almost nothing for years and years and decades, and it was only seven years ago, when I came in, that we started with China,” he said.

The White House later released a chart where it was revealed that the US will now charge 26 per cent Trump tariffs on India, half of what the President said New Delhi charged Washington DC.

Excerpts from Trump's speech

What Donald Trump said at White House

Speaking at the event, trump said April 2 will be a historic day for Americans.

“This is Liberation Day, a long-awaited moment. 2nd April 2025 will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America's destiny was reclaimed, and the day that we began to make America wealthy again. We are going to make it wealthy, good, and wealthy,” he said.