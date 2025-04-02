KETTERER BROWNE AND DAVANI, LLC AWARDED $10 MILLION VERDICT BY PRINCE GEORGE's COUNTY JURY IN NURSING HOME DEATH

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY, MD, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Skyla Whalen, et al. v. Marlboro Leasing Co., LLCC-16-CV-23-005934A Prince Georges County, Maryland Jury deliberated for 2 hours and fifteen minutes before returning the verdict, awarding $5 million dollars to the Estate of John Whalen and $2.5 million to each of his daughters, Skyla Whalen and Mia Ford for a total of $10,000,000 KBD trial lawyers Reza Davani and Lauren Henry joined by their paralegal Lisa Fisher were appreciative of the Jury's service.Mr. John Whalen, age 60, entered the Forestville Health and Rehab facility on February 27, 2022, for what was intended to be three weeks of physical therapy after suffering a hip fracture a few weeks before.In the two weeks of Mr. Whalen's stay in the facility, he became severely dehydrated and suffered complete organ failure and an aspiration event that developed into pneumonia. Through medical records and expert testimony, Plaintiffs were able to prove that Mr. Whalen's dehydration was masked by the staff entering inaccurate and misleading data into the facility's electronic medical records, not performing lab work to assess his status, and not changing the plan of care in the context of his visibly deteriorating condition.The facility claimed that their care was adequate, and that Mr. Whalen was non-compliant with their attempts to administer sufficient water to avoid dehydration. The jury was unpersuaded, however, as Plaintiffs were able to show the false entries, the decline in his condition over the two week period, and the desperate attempts to safely rehydrate Mr. Whalen upon his emergency arrival at Capital Region Medical Center on March 14, 2022. Mr. Whalen died, in spite of those attempts, on March 16, 2022, from multiple organ failure arising from severe volume depletion and dehydration.This is lead trial attorney Reza Davani's second record-shattering nursing home verdict in the past 1 1⁄2 years. In that time, he obtained a $9,045,000 nursing home verdict and $1,500,000 nursing home verdict.Each case is different, and this past record is no assurance that the attorneys will be successful in reaching a favorable result in any future case.KBD Attorneys is in Maryland with attorneys and offices in various other states. Formerly known as KBA Attorneys before Mr. Davani joined as a named partner, the firm handles complex nursing home, product liability, and serious injury cases.KBAAttorneys855-KBA-LAWS (522-5297)...

