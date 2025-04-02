PRIMO Partner, Antonio Mcbroom Launches Official Book Signing Event In Atlanta Featuring Fireside Chat With Jay Bailey

The Self Servant Book by Antonio McBroom

Antonio McBroom, Entrepreneur and Author

Influential Business Leader to Discuss The Self Servant and the Keys to Visionary Leadership

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On April 3rd, 2025, Antonio McBroom will host the official book signing event for The Self Servant: Inspirational Lessons from a Visionary CEO to Create an Extraordinary Life at The RICE Center in Atlanta, GA. This exclusive event will feature a dynamic fireside chat between McBroom and Jay Bailey, CEO of the Russell Innovation Center for Entrepreneurs (RICE), exploring the book's core themes of servant leadership, business growth, and personal development.The Self Servant book delves into McBroom's remarkable journey from scooping ice cream at Ben & Jerry's to becoming the company's youngest franchisee and expanding into a multi-unit, multi-brand franchise empire. Through his powerful leadership insights, McBroom shares the“Seven Principles of CEO Life,” offering a blueprint for aspiring leaders to cultivate success while making a lasting impact."Leadership isn't just about reaching personal milestones-it's about building a legacy that serves others while staying true to your own growth," says McBroom. "I'm thrilled to share my journey and lessons with Atlanta's thriving community of entrepreneurs, innovators, and changemakers."The event at The RICE Center aims to bring together Atlanta's business leaders, entrepreneurs, and aspiring professionals for an evening of inspiration and networking. Media representatives are encouraged to attend for exclusive coverage and post-event interviews with McBroom and Bailey.Event Details:Date: April 3rd, 2025Time: 4:00 PM – 6:00 PMLocation: The RICE Center, Atlanta, GASpecial Guest: Jay Bailey, CEO of the Russell Innovation Center for EntrepreneursRSVP:For more information about The Self Servant or to book Antonio for an interview or as a speaker, please email ...ABOUT ANTONIO MCBROOM: Antonio McBroom is an award-winning business leader, entrepreneur, and founder of PRIMO Partners , a Southeastern-based organization dedicated to improving racial and socioeconomic equity in local communities. Through his work with PRIMO Partners, McBroom has mentored and coached countless individuals, helping to develop the next generation of leaders in the business world. A passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion in entrepreneurship, McBroom has built a multi-unit, multi-brand organization that focuses on bridging the generational wealth gap for marginalized communities.In addition to his business ventures, McBroom is a highly sought-after public speaker, offering insights on leadership, personal development, and business strategies. The Self Servant offers readers the opportunity to learn from his life and leadership principles.Media Contact: Ise'a McGhee, Whittley Agency, ...

Clorissa Wright

Synergy PR Services

...

Legal Disclaimer:

