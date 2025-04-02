New World Health Organization (WHO) Representative In Angola Presents Diplomatic Credentials

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the presentation of diplomatic credentials by Dr. Indrajit Hazarika, the newly appointed WHO Representative in Angola. Dr. Hazarika brings a wealth of experience in global health, strategic planning, and health system transformation, having previously held various positions at WHO and other international health organizations.

In a formal ceremony held in the country's capital, Luanda, Dr. Hazarika presented his credentials to Ambassador Esmeralda Mendonça, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs. This marks the beginning of Dr. Hazarika's mandate in Angola, where he will lead WHO's efforts to support and improve the country's health sector.

Dr. Hazarika's appointment comes at a crucial time, as WHO continues to work closely with the Angolan government to address key health challenges, including the current cholera outbreak. In line with WHO's 14th General Programme of Work, the WHO Country Cooperation Strategy (CCS) 2023-2027 outlines five strategic priorities that will guide the efforts to support and improve the health of Angolan: strengthening health systems, integrated health services, disease prevention and control, health security and disaster preparedness and multisectoral approaches to create healthier populations.

As part of its mission to promote health, keep the world safe, and serve the vulnerable, WHO has been working hand in hand with the Ministry of Health on crucial actions to improve the health system in Angola and achieve the sustainable development goals.

In 2024, the organization achieved significant results, including the successful implementation of programs to reduce the incidence and mortality rates of malaria and tuberculosis, expansion of services for neglected tropical diseases, development of an NCD control strategy, revitalization of the Integrated Management of Childhood Illnesses (IMCI) initiative, improved control of maternal and perinatal deaths, and national polio vaccination campaigns.

Dr. Hazarika expressed his commitment to further strengthening the ongoing work in collaboration with the Angolan government, UN agencies, development partners, academia, civil society, health professionals, and local communities to achieve health and health-related SDGs.

“I am truly honored to take on this role and am deeply committed to advancing health in Angola. Together, we will strive to build a resilient health system that can effectively meet the population's needs, ensuring a healthier and brighter future for all,” said Dr. Hazarika.

Dr. Indrajit Hazarika, an Indian national, is a medical doctor by training and has a doctorate in health economics from the University of Melbourne since 2015 and a master's degree in public health from Havard University. Among the various senior positions he has held in health organizations worldwide, he was senior public health policy officer for WHO globally and WHO acting representative in Mauritius.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO) - Angola.