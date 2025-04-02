DAISO ANNOUNCES NEW STORE OPENING IN CRYSTAL LAKE, ILLINOIS FEATURING EXCLUSIVE THREEPPY AND STANDARD PRODUCTS LINE

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Daiso, the globally recognized retail chain known for its affordable and unique products, is excited to announce the grand opening of its latest store in Crystal Lake, Illinois on April 5th. Located at Bohl Farm Marketplace, this store will be the first store in the US to feature both of their new brands, Standard Products and Threeppy, bringing a new experience to Illinois shoppers.

"We are thrilled to bring both the Standard Products and Threeppy lines to Crystal Lake," said Jack Williams, Chief Retail Operations Officer for Daiso USA. "This range will complement our existing Daiso offerings, providing a selection of affordable, sustainable, and stylish items. It's an exciting expansion, and we're eager to introduce this experience to the community."

THREEPPY launched in Japan in 2018, offering an array of colorful home, storage, and kitchenware, as well as cute personal accessories. The brand's philosophy, "Adorable, just for you!" emphasizes high-quality products with a playful, pastel aesthetic, meant to add personal touches to everyday essentials and room decor.

Standard Products launched in Japan in 2021 and offers simple yet elegant items for everyday life. Their motto, "A little something is always better," emphasizes their chic and minimalist aesthetic. The line also highlights sustainability, with items designed to reduce environmental impact while maintaining style and function.

This new Crystal Lake store will feature a wide array of products across categories, including Japanese inspired home goods, kitchenware, beauty, stationery, snacks, and now, both the Threeppy and Standard Products collections. From premium home fragrances to hair accessories, car essentials, toys, and more, customers will discover a new range of products for their daily needs.

"We are proud to offer the first U.S. store with both Standard Products and Threeppy," said John Clarke, Chief Development Officer for Daiso USA. "With its focus on quality and design, we believe the line will resonate with our customers, and we're excited to expand its availability in the U.S."

To celebrate the grand opening, on April 5th and 6th, the first 100 customers to make a minimum purchase of $30 will receive a special Daiso goodie bag. There will also be a special coupon offer available all weekend.

The new store will be located at: Bohl Farm Marketplace, 5548 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, IL 60014

Store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

About Daiso: Daiso is a Japanese owned global retail chain founded in Japan, known for its wide selection of unique and affordable products. Daiso entered the U.S. market in 2005 and continues to expand. The company's U.S. headquarters is in Anaheim, CA.

SOURCE Daiso USA

