NBCA Hall Of Fame Extends Nominations Deadline For 40Th Annual Hall Of Fame Induction And Legacy Of Leaders Awards

ATLANTA, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc. (NBCAHOF) is thrilled to announce the extended nomination deadline for the 40th Annual Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Legacy of Leaders Awards, taking place during Hall of Fame Week, September 21–28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Due to overwhelming interest and the historic significance of this year's celebration, the new nomination deadline is April 15, 2025 .

This milestone 40th anniversary honors four decades of excellence, leadership, and legacy across Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). We are calling on HBCU alumni, presidents, chancellors, alumni affairs directors, and alumni association leaders to submit nominations for two powerful opportunities to uplift those who continue to make an impact:

Hall of Fame Inductions

The Hall of Fame Inductions honor individuals affiliated with HBCUs or Predominately Black Institutions (PBIs) who have made outstanding cultural, educational, or economic contributions to the Black community. This prestigious recognition celebrates those who have paved the way, uplifted others, and demonstrated excellence in their fields.

View over 300 past inductees and see how they've shaped our legacy at .

Legacy of Leaders

The Legacy of Leaders Awards recognize unsung heroes -alumni leaders, chapters, and national alumni associations-who have demonstrated unwavering commitment, vision, and integrity in service to their institutions and communities. Nominations should reflect impact, leadership, and legacy .

Help Us Spread the Word

Whether you're a proud alum, part of an alumni chapter, or simply passionate about uplifting our stories- now is the time to nominate and celebrate those who deserve to be seen and honored. This is more than a ceremony; it's a tribute to the changemakers who carry the spirit of HBCUs forward.

Nomination Deadline: April 15, 2025

Submit nominations and learn more at:

Let's make the 40th year the most powerful one yet.

Honor the past. Celebrate the present. Inspire the future.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL BLACK COLLEGE ALUMNI HALL OF FAME FOUNDATION, INC.

The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing and honoring outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions in their fields of expertise and have emerged from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Through scholarships, the Hall of Fame Inductee Awards Gala and community outreach programs, the foundation supports the educational aspirations and achievements of HBCU students while preserving and celebrating the rich legacy of these esteemed institutions. For more information about the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation and its upcoming events and initiatives, please visit our website at

