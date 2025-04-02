Another Broken Egg Cafe Toasts To National Brunch Month With Daily Sweepstakes

Celebrate Every Day for a Chance to Win Free Brunch for a Year!

ORLANDO, Fla., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Another Broken Egg Cafe, the nation's leading breakfast, brunch and lunch destination, is partnering with Milagro® Tequila to make National Brunch Month more memorable than ever. Throughout April, guests can enter the National Brunch Month Sweepstakes for a chance to instantly win daily prizes-including a grand prize of free brunch for a year!

Daily prizes will include Another Broken Egg Cafe gift cards, branded drinkware and Milagro® Tequila swag. Guests can enter by scanning the QR code displayed in-store at any location through April 30. Participants must be 21+ and can enter once per valid email address.

As an added treat, every participant will receive a free half order of Another Broken Egg Cafe's Biscuit Beignets, redeemable for dine-in guests on their next visit.

Another Broken Egg Cafe continues to elevate the daytime dining experience with its chef-driven, Southern-inspired menu and full bar offerings. Guests are invited to celebrate every day by enjoying innovative brunch favorites like Cinnamon Roll French Toast and Shrimp N' Grits, as well as handcrafted cocktails, mocktails, mimosas, and bloody marys.

To enter the National Brunch Month Sweepstakes, visit woobox/q6dgvg

About Another Broken Egg Cafe

Another Broken Egg Cafe of America Franchising, LLC (Another Broken Egg Cafe®) is an elevated breakfast, brunch, and lunch restaurant that celebrates everyday moments with an award-winning, chef-driven menu featuring Southern-inspired flavors and handcrafted cocktails and mocktails. The brand offers a wide variety of innovative twists on classic dishes with something for every guest, including gluten-friendly, vegetarian, and kid-friendly options. With a passion for exceptional food and hospitality demonstrated through its high-quality ingredients and inspired service, Another Broken Egg Cafe is one of the fastest-growing, daytime-only franchised concepts, operating more than 100 locations in 17 states with nearly 100 more in development nationwide. With over 26 years of experience in the daytime cafe category, the company was featured in Entrepreneur's 2025 "Franchise 500" list as well as Franchise Times' "Top 400" and "Fast & Serious" lists in 2024. The brand is well-positioned for expansive growth, delivering spirited connections and culinary innovation to more communities across the country, following the implementation of several new full bar and culinary initiatives designed to drive incremental sales and increase profits for individual cafes.

