Arizona's Brightest Students Compete For National Recognition In ACEE's Economics And Personal Finance

ACEE competition awards for Personal Finance and Economics

ACEE 2024 Personal Finance Champions

Arizona Students Compete for National Titles in Economics & Finance, Showcasing Financial Literacy and Economic Education as a Key to Future Success.

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rising to the Challenge: Preparing the Next Generation for Financial SuccessIn today's uncertain economic landscape, financial literacy has never been more critical. The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) is committed to equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate complex financial decisions-an investment in their future and Arizona's economy.ACEE's Economics Challenge and Personal Finance Challenge remain vital platforms for fostering financial and economic expertise among Arizona's top students. Thanks to strong community collaboration, nearly 2,000 Arizona students have demonstrated their real world economic and financial skills in a global economy.This event is made possible through the collaboration of Arizona State University's Economics Department, Northern Arizona University's Economic Policy Institute, The Center for the Philosophy of Freedom and Office of Economic Education at University of Arizona and Mesa Community College. Additionally, our presenting sponsor, Voya Financial , plays a key role in supporting this initiative.WHAT: Arizona State Finals – Economics Challenge & Personal Finance ChallengeWHEN: Friday, April 11, 2025WHERE: Mesa Community College – Red Mountain Campus (7110 E McKellips Road, Mesa, AZ).WHO: Featuring remarks from Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee at 12:00 PMWinning teams will advance to the National Economics Challenge and National Personal Finance Challenge in Atlanta, Georgia, proudly representing Arizona on the national stage. Students continually praise ACEE's competition structure as the best preparation for nationals in the country.Media are invited to witness Arizona's brightest young minds in action as they tackle real-world financial and economic scenarios. This event underscores the urgent need for strong financial education in today's rapidly changing economic environment and spotlight April Financial Literacy Month.ABOUT ARIZONA COUNCIL ON ECONOMIC EDUCATION The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to economic and financial literacy and workforce development in Arizona. ACEE is the only statewide organization in Arizona which serves public, charter, tribal, home, private, and juvenile detention schools; has a strong, affiliated academic base with universities and community colleges; partners with the Arizona Department of Education and the Federal Reserve Bank; and prepares teachers in teaching and students in learning personal finance, economics and career readiness skills. azecon

ACEE Challenges Highlight

