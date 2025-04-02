Courtex Construction Expands From Commercial To Residential Court Construction In Houston And Across Texas

CourTex Construction brings professional-grade court design and craftsmanship to homes and facilities across Houston and Texas.

- Weston Ready, CEO and Founder of CourTex ConstructionHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CourTex Construction , a trusted leader among athletic court contractors in Houston, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to include residential court construction in Houston and throughout Texas. Known for delivering high-performance athletic surfaces for elite facilities, CourTex now brings its expertise in new court installations and resurfacing services to homeowners who want professional-grade backyard sports courts in Houston.CourTex has built a strong reputation through its work with some of the most respected organizations in the Houston area and beyond. Recent collaborations include Bentwater Yacht & Country Club, Texas A&M University, April Sound Country Club, The Woodlands Country Club, and The Pickleball Hideout indoor facility. These partnerships reflect CourTex's commitment to building long-lasting, performance-ready athletic courts that meet the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship.With the rising demand for home-based recreation in Houston, CourTex now offers custom Houston backyard pickleball courts, tennis court installation, basketball court construction, and multi-use courts designed for residential properties. In addition to building new courts, CourTex provides resurfacing services to restore older courts and improve both appearance and performance. Each project is tailored to the homeowner's property and playing style, with surfaces, layouts, and finishes selected to match their vision, whether the court is used for casual family games or private training. From design consultation to final build, CourTex delivers a hands-on process with lasting results.“Our commercial clients know us for quality, durability, and precision,” said Weston Ready CEO and Founder of CourTex Construction.“We are excited to bring that same standard to families and homeowners across the Houston area. Whether it is a new backyard court or a full resurfacing, every project is completed with the same level of professionalism and care.”CourTex provides complete court design, installation, and resurfacing services for both commercial and residential properties. Homeowners in Houston and surrounding areas can count on CourTex for custom backyard courts that are durable, attractive, and built to perform. From small private builds to full-size courts, every project is created with the same attention to detail that has made CourTex a trusted name in the industry.

