Caliber Public Safety Announces Online RMS 11.18.0 Upgrade, Featuring A New Premium Crash Reporting Solution

New Premium Crash Reporting Feature Now Available

A key highlight of version 11.18.0 is the introduction of Caliber's new premium crash reporting solution -a feature-rich tool built to simplify and enhance the accident reporting process. The solution includes:



Advanced diagramming tools for detailed, visual reporting

State submission integration to streamline agency workflows

A customizable screen designer that allows agencies to adapt workflows without code changes A custom rules validation engine to ensure greater report accuracy and compliance

This new feature empowers agencies to take full control of their crash reporting process. It is currently available in Virginia , with expansion to additional states planned for future releases.

Enhanced Usability and Reporting Accuracy

In addition to the premium crash reporting tool, version 11.18.0 delivers multiple user experience enhancements. One of the most notable features is the ability for users to access quick references directly within arrest narratives , reducing the need to switch screens and cutting down on redundant data entry. These enhancements are designed to help agencies save time and ensure consistent, accurate reporting across the board.

"At Caliber, we are relentless about delivering solutions that serve the evolving needs of our public safety partners," said Dr. Tammie Wojcieszak, Executive Vice President at Caliber Public Safety. "The 11.18.0 release exemplifies how we listen, adapt, and deliver meaningful improvements that drive agency efficiency and reporting accuracy."

This release is the result of valuable customer collaboration and Caliber's mission to deliver thoughtful, forward-thinking solutions that empower agencies to serve their communities more effectively.

