Messner Reeves LLP Celebrates 30Th Anniversary

Messner Reeves LLP, a Colorado based business law firm with ten locations throughout the US, announces its 30th anniversary in 2025.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Messner Reeves LLP , a national full-service business law firm, is celebrating its 30th anniversary of providing comprehensive support to its diverse corporate client base. The firm serves a full range of business clients, from individual entrepreneurs to Fortune 500 companies, and is focused on individual, future-focused, and holistic legal strategies.

Messner Reeves opened its doors on April 1, 1995, as an entrepreneurial start-up law firm with a small team of attorneys empowered to build their name and practice. This foundation still serves the firm today with a robust team of top-performing, highly motivated attorneys passionate about practicing business law, commercial real estate, intellectual property, and litigation.

The firm has grown from one office location with five lawyers to a thriving firm of over 140 attorneys in 10 office locations in Colorado, California, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Washington, D.C., and New York.

Founding partner Corky Messner commented,“Thirty years of success are the result of empowering lawyers and staff to be the best versions of themselves. Thank you to everyone who contributed to the success of Messner Reeves.”

The firm and its lawyers have been widely recognized as leaders in their field, including years of continuous distinction as a U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" recipient. For the second consecutive year, Messner Reeves LLP has been named one of the best law firms to work for by the U.S. News and World Report's "2025 Best Companies to Work For: Law Firms."

Regarding the firm's anniversary, Messner Reeves President Jim Smith shared, "It has been an incredible journey, and our longevity in law is traced back to the core values we bring to every client engagement. I am proud to celebrate 30 continuous years in business with our attorneys and staff, who have helped us build an incredible reputation based on strong relationships."

Many Messner Reeves lawyers have also been awarded national, regional, and state accolades for their practices, including being included in the Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers in many states. Messner Reeves partner and renowned trial lawyer Bruce Montoya was featured on the cover of Colorado Super Lawyers Magazine in 2025.

