OLIVEDA International, Inc. (OLVI) Subsidiary OLIVE TREE PEOPLE Inc. Announces First International Hydroxytyrosol Award

OLIVEDA F83 HT+Vitamin C Facial Serum

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OLIVEDA International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI ) subsidiary OLIVE TREE PEOPLE Inc. today announced the first International Hydroxytyrosol Award, endowed with up to $100,000 per year, to further advance international research into hydroxytyrosol as well as longevity research on olive trees.

In February 2003, OLIVEDA founder Thomas Lommel was working with hydroxytyrosol in combination with Vitamin C in his now legendary olive treehouse and discovered the synergy of the two raw materials. The result was the formula 1+1=<3, which can now be found as an essential ingredient in all OLIVEDA brochures and in OLIVEDA and OLIVE TREE PEOPLE stores. Inspired by the synergy of these two key ingredients, I01 was created, a dietary supplement based on the elixir of olive leaves/hydroxytyrosol and the berry richest in Vitamin C, camu camu.

After the first waterless skincare products were developed using this 1+1=<3 method in 2003-2004, as well as olive tree therapy, paracress and hydroxytyrosol were used for the first time, and their synergy was discovered. This is how the world's first hydroxytyrosol corrective skincare line was created at OLIVEDA in 2015 with the word Hydroxytyrosol on all the labels.

It wasn't until many years later that major universities and international institutes such as the University of Zurich in Switzerland and the Institute of Experimental Biology iBET in Portugal began researching the unique properties of hydroxytyrosol and declared November 4, 2020 as International Hydroxytyrosol Day.

With an ORAC (Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity) value of 27,000, hydroxytyrosol is many times more effective than Vitamin C, which has an ORAC value of 2,100, according to Brunswick Laboratories.

OLIVE TREE PEOPLE Inc is not only a pioneer in waterless beauty and the fastest-growing waterless beauty company on the planet creating a global waterless beauty movement, but OLIVE TREE PEOPLE is also the pioneer and global leader in hydroxytyrosol-containing beauty products.

With the first International Hydroxytyrosol Award, which is endowed with up to $100,000 per year, OLIVE TREE PEOPLE and OLIVEDA aim to further advance international research into hydroxytyrosol, this unique natural substance, as well as longevity research on olive trees, which can live up to 4,000 years.

About OLIVEDA International, Inc.

OLIVEDA International, Inc. and its subsidiary, OLIVE TREE PEOPLE Inc., as well as the European companies, OLIVE TREE PEOPLE Europe AG and OLIVEDA Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, OLIVEDA and LA Dope, as well as Re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, OLIVEDA Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called "The Next Big Thing" in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already OLIVEDA fans and support its success. Further information on OLIVEDA International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements, estimates or projections that constitute "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which may be found in the Company's filings with OTC Markets Group Inc., that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's historical experience and present expectations or projections. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements unless otherwise required by law.

SOURCE Olive Tree People

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED