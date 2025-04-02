Warner Bros. Discovery To Report First-Quarter 2025 Results On Thursday, May 8

NEW YORK, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: WBD ) today announced that it will report its first-quarter 2025 results on Thursday, May 8, 2025 before the market opens. Links to the live webcast of the conference call as well as the earnings materials will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website at starting at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day to discuss the results.

A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call until May 15, 2025. The replay can be accessed via phone by dialing +1 888-660-6264 or +1 646-517-3975 and using playback passcode 99529#. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website for twelve months.

About Warner Bros. Discovery:

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most differentiated and complete portfolio of branded content across television, film, streaming and gaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Warner Bros. Discovery inspires, informs and entertains audiences worldwide through its iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, Max, discovery+, CNN, DC, TNT Sports, Eurosport, HBO, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Warner Bros. Television Group, Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. For more information, please visit .

