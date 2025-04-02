Beauty Trends Webinar With KBL Cosmetics (April 29Th At 10AM PDT) On 2026 Makeup Trends Redefining Beauty Aesthetics

Discover what's next in beauty - April 29 at 10 AM PST. Scan to join!

AZUZA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As beauty continues to evolve at record speed, staying ahead of trends is essential for brands, professionals, and consumers alike. On April 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM (PDT), KBL Cosmetics will host a free, live webinar that explores the key trends shaping the future of makeup development, packaging, and consumer engagement.RSVP here:During the session, attendees will get a front-row seat to the biggest hair trends-from elevated natural textures to ultra-glossy finishes-and how these shifts are shaping both salon services and at-home routines. Skincare trends such as barrier-focused care, biotech ingredients, and clinical minimalism will be explored, along with makeup trends like hyper-blended complexion looks, lip layering, and skin-first formulations.The webinar will also dive deep into beauty aesthetics that are dominating social media and influencing product development-think soft glam, expressive minimalism, and nostalgic Y2K elements with a modern twist.From formulation strategy to packaging design, attendees will walk away with a 360-degree view of what's trending and what's next in beauty. Whether you're a founder, formulator, content creator, or beauty buyer, this session will equip you with the insights needed to stay ahead of the curve.Featured Speakers: Helga Arminak, CEO of Arminak Solutions dba KBL Cosmetics , who brings over 25 years of experience in the beauty and packaging industry, will share her insights on innovation, sustainability, and the evolving relationship between skincare and packaging. She will be joined by Hannah Palese, Packaging Designer and Creative Director at KBL Cosmetics, and Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at KBL Cosmetics.Secure your spot today:

