Thomas J. Blocker Society Foundation Launches Summer Healthcare Exposure Pathway Program For Metro Atlanta High Schools

The Thomas J. Blocker Society Morehouse Alumni in Healthcare and the Biomedical Sciences

TJBS Summer Healthcare Exposure Pathway Program SHEPP Flyer

Morehouse Alum Kick Off Summer Intensive For Local High-Schoolers

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Thomas J. Blocker Society Foundation (TJBS) announces the launch of its new Summer Healthcare Exposure Pathway Program (SHEPP), a one-week immersion program designed for 10th and 11th grade students from metro Atlanta high schools who are interested in pursuing careers in healthcare.SHEPP will provide students with the opportunity to experience life on undergraduate and health professional school campuses while gaining knowledge about various careers in healthcare. The program will feature morning academic and didactic sessions covering diverse healthcare career paths, standardized test-taking skills, and college and professional school preparedness. Each afternoon, participants will visit a metro Atlanta health professional institution such as Morehouse School of Medicine, Emory School of Nursing, or Mercer School of Pharmacy."SHEPP is designed to illuminate the vast career options within healthcare for the next generation of future healthcare professionals while assisting them to become the most competitive applicants for the next stage in their scholastic journey. Metro Atlanta has world class undergraduate and health professional institutions and exposure to the undergraduate and health professional experience affords the aspiring next generation of healthcare professionals to visualize themselves in those spaces in real time," said Dr. Vandy T. Gaffney, II, M.D., M.S., FASA, President of TJBS.The program aims to increase minority representation in health professions by introducing students to various healthcare careers, improve scholastic success through group sessions on test preparation and college admissions planning, and provide mentorship opportunities through vertical mentoring sessions.Important Dates:Application Opens: Tuesday, April 1, 2025Application Deadline: Thursday, May 15, 2025Participant Notification: Friday, May 23, 2025Program Runs: Sunday, June 8 - Saturday, June 14, 2025Program Details:Dates: Sunday, June 8 (Orientation) through Saturday, June 14, 2025 (Closing Brunch)Location: Morehouse College campusCapacity: 25-30 metro Atlanta high school studentsRequirements: Rising 10th or 11th grade students with minimum 3.0 GPA, official high school transcript, one recommendation letter from faculty, and completed online applicationFor more information about TJBS and the SHEPP application process, please visit:Website: Thomas J. Blocker Society WebsiteSHEPP Application: Summer Healthcare Pathway Program ApplicationAbout The Thomas J. Blocker Society FoundationThe Thomas J. Blocker Society is the health professions alumni association of Morehouse College, comprising physicians, dentists, pharmacists, scientists, and allied health professionals worldwide. Dedicated to supporting Morehouse College undergraduates and students of color pursuing health professions, the society offers academic advisement, clinical shadowing, mentoring, summer science enrichment programs, and academic scholarships. Key initiatives include the Summer Healthcare Exposure Pathway Program (SHEPP) for 10th and 11th graders, the "Why We Can't Wait" Homecoming Mentoring and Fundraiser Breakfast, the six-week Summer Science Program for incoming pre-freshmen, the Alumni Lecture Series, Mock Interview Prep Workshops, and the Health Careers Intensive Clinical Exposure Program. Through these efforts, the Thomas J. Blocker Society aims to cultivate the next generation of minority healthcare professionals.Media Contact:

