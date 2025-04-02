US Capital Global Achieves Record-Breaking Average Of $3.7BN In Financing And Advisory Transactions Per Year Over The Past Three Years

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Closing 127 transactions totalling over $11.2 billion in 36 months, US Capital Global continues its strong growth, further solidifying its position as a leading player in the global financial arena.

San Francisco, California, USA, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global proudly announces a landmark achievement, surpassing an average of $3.7 billion in debt and equity financings and advisory transactions per year over the past three years. Headquartered in San Francisco, with key offices strategically located across five continents, US Capital Global stands as a premier full-service global private financial group, renowned for its expertise in corporate finance, M&A, asset management, and capital formation services.

Jeffrey Sweeney , Chairman and CEO of US Capital Global, reflected on the group's outstanding growth in 2024, stating,“This past year has been a defining chapter for our expansion. The scale and diversity of transactions we supported highlight the depth of our global reach. Key milestones, such as opening new offices in prominent financial hubs, and hosting highly successful events across multiple continents, have all played a pivotal role in our record-breaking achievements.”

Looking ahead to 2025, Charles Towle , COO and Managing Partner of US Capital Global, shared the group's strategic priorities:“We have entered the year with strong momentum and ambitious goals for further expansion. Strengthening our footprint in the Middle East and Asia remains a key focus, alongside growing our team of dealmaking professionals by at least another 50%. At the same time, we are advancing our structured products to deliver sophisticated institutional and large-cap solutions to middle-market companies and investors worldwide.”

US Capital Global remains at the forefront of financial innovation and expansion, dedicated to empowering clients with best-in-class expertise and resources.

To learn more about how your business can secure the funding it needs, email Jeffrey Sweeney , Chairman and CEO, at ... .

Closed transactions include all transactions advised, arranged, syndicated, and funded by affiliated entities within the US Capital Group, both in the United States and abroad. Securities offered through US Capital Global Securities LLC (“USCGS”) the FINRA -member, SEC-registered broker-dealer division of US Capital Global . USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, may have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold, or sell a position in the securities of, the companies mentioned herein. Private debt and equity investments are not suitable for all investors, are generally illiquid, offer no guarantee of returns, and subject investors to possible loss of principal. Any offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS' Form CRS at .

Attachment

Example 2024 Transactions

CONTACT: Vanessa Guajardo US Capital Global +1 415 889 1010 ...