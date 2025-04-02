Centerpoint Energy, Inc. To Host Webcast Of First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Houston, TX, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Date: April 24, 2025

Time: 7:00 a.m. Central time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

Listen via internet:

Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call"

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve approximately 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, and Texas. As of December 31, 2024, the company owned approximately $44 billion in assets. With approximately 8,500 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com .

CONTACT: Chayla Franklin - (713) 207-6500