- Jon RaffaelePITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pool Nation USA announces an update to its comprehensive collection of above-ground swimming pools for the 2025 season, featuring diverse sizes, shapes, and materials tailored to meet every homeowner's unique needs and preferences.Choosing the right above ground pool is easier than ever with Pool Nation USA's variety of options designed for every backyard size and lifestyle.Compact Comfort: Small spaces no longer limit backyard relaxation. The 8' Coral Sea 7" Steel Frame Round Pool is ideal for those with limited space or budget, providing quality and value. The stylish 8' x 52" Grey Mist Steel Frame Round Pool offers a modern aesthetic, while the 8' x 54" Sea Shore Hybrid 7" Frame Round Pool combines sturdy steel with elegant resin accents, delivering durability with visual appeal.Mid-Sized Options for Every Family Families looking for more swimming space without excessive maintenance will find the perfect balance with Pool Nation USA's mid-sized pools. The 12' Coastal 5" Steel Frame Round Pool delivers affordability and classic style, while the 12' x 54" RTR Resin Hybrid Pool offers easy installation and maximum enjoyment. The robust 12' Coral Sea 7" Steel Frame Round Pool merges style with resilience, ideal for years of family fun.Expansive Elegance: For homeowners seeking luxury, Pool Nation USA's large-scale pool selection ensures ample space and sophisticated design. The 15' x 54" RTR Resin Hybrid Pool creates a resort-like atmosphere, and the 15' Coral Sea 7" Steel Frame Round Pool adds elegance to any backyard gathering. The chic 15' x 52" Grey Mist Steel Frame Round Pool and low-maintenance 24' x 54" Saltwater Tradewinds Round Pool provide spacious, contemporary designs ideal for entertaining or relaxation.Shape Your Pool Experience: The timeless round pool shape remains a popular choice, combining simplicity and ease of maintenance to create a relaxed backyard atmosphere.Durable Materials for Every Taste: Choose from resin, steel, or hybrid materials to fit your lifestyle. Resin pools offer unmatched durability, stylish aesthetics, and minimal maintenance, ideal for a hassle-free experience. Steel pools provide affordable and reliable sturdiness, making them a dependable choice. Hybrid pools blend steel's strength with resin's attractive appearance, delivering both style and stability.Wall Heights: Customizing Your Swim Wall height significantly influences the swimming experience. Higher walls in above ground swimming pools offer deeper swimming and diving capabilities, while lower walls facilitate easier access, ideal for leisurely lounging and relaxation.Pool Nation USA's extensive collection ensures there's a perfect pool for every yard and preference.Transform your backyard into a private oasis this season. Explore our extensive selection and find your ideal above-ground pool today.For more information, visit

