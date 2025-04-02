IGT Wheel Of Fortune Video Poker Makes Global Debut At Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino In Las Vegas

Innovative game that pairs legendary IGT video poker content with the most successful slot theme of all time launches in world's biggest video poker market

LONDON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT ) announced today it recently introduced its much-anticipated Wheel of Fortune Video Poker game in the world's most prolific video poker market: Las Vegas, Nev. Guests of Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino ("Downtown Grand") in Downtown Las Vegas became the first players in the world to enjoy legendary IGT multi-hand video poker paired with the puzzle-solving, wheel-spinning fun of Wheel of Fortune via IGT's Wheel of Fortune Video Poker game.

"Becoming the first casino in the world to offer IGT's Wheel of Fortune Video Poker was an exciting moment for Downtown Grand and one that generated palpable buzz and significant play on our gaming floor," said Rick Coltor, Slots Manager at the Downtown Grand Las Vegas. "For decades, our players have enjoyed IGT video poker and Wheel of Fortune slots, so combining the DNA of those two products to create something new is an exciting proposition for our players."

"Launching IGT Wheel of Fortune Video Poker in Las Vegas, the world's largest video poker market, marked another important milestone in the rollout of our expanded Wheel of Fortune games portfolio," said Nick Khin, IGT President, Global Gaming. "Our Wheel of Fortune Video Poker game delivers an ideal blend of proven multi-hand poker, jackpot excitement and the signature elements of Wheel of Fortune games that have propelled the theme's success for more than 25 years."

IGT's Wheel of Fortune Video Poker is currently available on the CrystalCurveTM cabinet. Wheel of Fortune Video Poker incorporates the franchise's famous puzzle-solving features and the iconic "Wheel Bonus" that has had players chanting "WHEEL-OF-FORTUNE!" for decades. The multi-hand poker game is available in triple-play, five-play and ten-play configurations and can award players 30,000, 50,000 or 100,000 credits, respectively, for a dealt royal flush.

Since the March 7 debut of the game, Wheel of Fortune Video Poker has been introduced at multiple casinos across Las Vegas, with deployments in additional markets planned for the future.

For more information, visit IGT , follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , and X , or watch IGT videos on YouTube .

About IGT

IGT (NYSE: IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit .

About Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino

Awarded the 2021 TripAdvisor® Travelers' Choice and the 2020 AAA Inspector's Best of Housekeeping Award, Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino is a unique hospitality and entertainment destination right in the heart of revitalized downtown Las Vegas. Located on 3rd Street between Ogden and Stewart, Downtown Grand encompasses an entire urban block of hotel, casino, and dining amenities. With the opening of its third hotel tower in September 2020, the property features an eight-story, 18-story, and 25-story tower adjoined by a walking bridge elevated over 3rd Street, with 1,124 guest rooms and suites offering luxury accommodations that set a new standard for sophistication and style in Downtown Las Vegas. Downtown Grand's casino offerings include 25,000 square feet of gaming space with the hottest slot machines, table games, and the new Caesars Race & Sportsbook. Restaurants, bars, and entertainment options include Freedom Beat, Furnace Bar, Art Bar, Sidebar, Delirious Comedy Club, and the 2021 TripAdvisor® Travelers' Choice Award winner – Las Vegas steakhouse Triple George Grill. Winners across six categories in Casino Player magazine's 2023 Best of Dining & Nightlife Awards, Pizza Rock, Freedom Beat, Citrus Grand Pool Deck, Delirious Comedy Club, and Triple George were awarded Best Pizza, Best Desserts and Late-Night Dining, Best Outdoor Dining, Best Comedy Club and Best Happy Hour, respectively. Partnering venues include the famous Hogs & Heifers saloon and Pizza Rock, renowned as one of the best pizza restaurants in the city. Downtown Grand features Citrus Grand Pool Deck, a rooftop pool experience with more than 35,000 square feet of entertainment and special event space, an infinity pool, restaurant and bar, semi-private cabanas, a fire pit, and a grass seating area.

Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino is a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Connect Collection. All guests are eligible to enroll in the I Prefer Hotel rewards program, which extends points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, elite status, and special benefits such as complimentary Internet to members upon every stay at more than 700 participating Preferred Hotels & Resorts locations worldwide. For more information, call (702) 719-5100 or visit downtowngrand

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, products and services, customer relationships, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, including the various environmental, social, governance and sustainability initiatives, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 and other documents led from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at . Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Matteo Selva, Italian media inquiries, +39 366 6803635

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2025 IGT

©2025 Califon Productions, Inc.

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC

