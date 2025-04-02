MOORE LAW PLLC ENCOURAGES ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES, INC. (NYSE: EL) INVESTORS TO CONTACT LAW FIRM

NEW YORK, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. (NYSE: EL )

Investors who purchased shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL ) securities before August 18, 2022 and continue to hold any of those shares should contact [email protected] or call (212) 709-8245.

Estee Lauder manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) may have misled investors regarding market demand by providing unrealistic and materially false statements about demand and inventory levels.

The truth was revealed on May 3, 2023 when Estee Lauder issued a press release announcing weaker sales and profit for the year than estimated and cut its fiscal year outlook for the third consecutive time. As a result, the price of Estee Lauder stock declined from $245.22 per share on May 2, 2023 to $202.70 per share on May 3, 2023.

The stock has continued to steadily fall from $202.70 per share on May 3, 2023 to $68.63 on April 2, 2025, approximately 70%.

If you own ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC. (NYSE: EL ) shares, you are encouraged to contact us at [email protected] or call (212) 709-8245. You may be able to seek monetary damages, corporate governance reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

