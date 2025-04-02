NCICU Hosts 2025 Annual Meeting In Cary, NC

RALEIGH, N.C., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU) hosted its 2025 Annual Meeting on March 24–25 at The Umstead Hotel & Spa in Cary, NC, bringing together presidents from the state's 36 private, nonprofit colleges and universities and corporate leaders serving on the Independent College Fund of North Carolina (ICFNC) Advisory Board. The Annual Meeting was a powerful forum for strategic planning, statewide collaboration, and public policy engagement.

"We appreciate our state leaders for their support and engagement with North Carolina's independent colleges and universities," said Dr. A. Hope Williams, NCICU President. "These conversations are essential as we work together to increase college access, meet workforce needs, and prepare the next generation of leaders."

The event opened with remarks from NC Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger (R-Rockingham), who addressed the importance of the independent higher education sector in driving statewide talent development. Dr. Laura Ullrich, Senior Regional Economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, delivered a keynote presentation offering a data-driven perspective on the current economic outlook and its implications for higher education institutions in North Carolina and beyond.

The legislative reception and dinner welcomed several key lawmakers who play leading roles in the state's budget process, including:



Representative Dean Arp (R-Union)

Representative Hugh Blackwell (R-Burke)

Senator Michael Lee (R-New Hanover)

Representative David Willis (R-Union) Jeff Elmore, former House member and current senior policy advisor to House Speaker Destin Hall (R-Caldwell)

These legislative leaders discussed the importance of independent colleges and universities to the higher education landscape in North Carolina as well as in the state's economic development strategy. NCICU President Dr. A. Hope Williams thanked them for their continued partnership and highlighted the organization's advocacy for increased investment in the North Carolina Need-Based Scholarship, access to lottery-funded scholarships, and inclusion in sports wagering proceeds to support athletics at independent colleges.

On Tuesday, Governor Josh Stein and State Superintendent of Public Instruction Mo Green joined NCICU presidents and corporate partners for their first visit to the Annual Meeting since taking office in January.

"North Carolina's public schools are extremely pleased to partner with North Carolina's terrific independent colleges and universities as we work to ensure that our 1.5 million students have access to high-quality education and opportunities across our state," said State Superintendent Mo Green.

Dr. Williams expressed appreciation to the Governor for his inclusion of NCICU priorities in his recommended budget. She reaffirmed NCICU's partnership with Superintendent Green and the State Board of Education-particularly in support of NCICU's 31 Educator Preparation Programs.

"The people of North Carolina are our greatest asset, and our independent colleges and universities are investing in them every day," said Governor Josh Stein. "Whether through scholarships that open doors for students or by preparing the next generation of health care and workforce professionals, these institutions help move our state forward-and I'm proud to support their work through my budget recommendations and future workforce initiatives."

The meeting also included the election of NCICU Board officers for the 2025–2027 term:

Officers:



Chair: Dr. Paulette Dillard, Shaw University

Vice Chair: Dr. Rhett Brown, Wingate University

Secretary: Dr. Larry Czarda, Greensboro College Treasurer: Dr. Nido Qubein, High Point University

NCICU thanked Thomas Varnadore, Senior Director of Channel Commercialization at Coca-Cola Consolidated, for his service as ICFNC Advisory Board Chair and recognized Matthew Socha, Audit Partner and Not-for-Profit Industry Practice Leader at Cherry Bekaert, as the new Chair. Socha, who has been a member of the ICFNC Advisory Board since 2019, previously served as Vice Chair and has deep experience in nonprofit finance and audit leadership.

In addition, NCICU welcomed three new corporate members to the ICFNC Advisory Board:



Lindsay Efird, Assistant Vice President of Sales, Universal Leaf North America

Rob Garofalo, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Truist Bobby Gauthier, Director of the Nonprofit, Education, and Public Sector Practice in the Mid-Atlantic Region, FORVIS Mazars

"Adding these outstanding corporate leaders to the Advisory Board further strengthens our mission to support students and campuses across the state," said Colleen Kinser, Director of the Independent College Fund of North Carolina. "We are excited about the innovation, partnership, and generosity that our Advisory Board continues to demonstrate in advancing student success."

The 2025 Annual Meeting reaffirmed the importance of public-private partnerships, legislative collaboration, and corporate engagement in sustaining North Carolina's independent higher education sector and ensuring student opportunities across the state.

Click here to view the photo gallery of the 2025 Annual Meeting (Photo Credit: Dr. Bob Witchger).

Click here to learn more about NCICU's Board of Directors.

Click here to learn more about ICFNC's Advisory Board.

ABOUT NCICU

North Carolina Independent Colleges & Universities (NCICU) is the statewide office of private, nonprofit colleges and universities. NCICU supports, represents, and advocates for North Carolina independent higher education in the areas of state and federal public policy and on education issues with the other sectors of education in the state. It also raises funds through the Independent College Fund of North Carolina for student scholarships and enrichment experiences, provides research and information to and about private colleges and universities, conducts staff development opportunities and coordinates collaborative programs. Presidents of the 36 colleges and universities comprise the NCICU Board of Directors.

CONTACT:

Demarcus Williams

[email protected]

SOURCE North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities

