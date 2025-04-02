Frontline Docs Celebrate A Wave Of Proposed Healthcare Transparency Laws Nationwide

Independent Medical Alliance Annual Conference Spotlights Growing List of Federal & State-Level Victories

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) gathers top doctors, healthcare providers, and researchers for its annual conference this Friday in Atlanta, the group's relentless push for transparency in healthcare is helping reshape policy nationwide. From exposing hidden risks to championing patient choice, the IMA is helping spur a movement whose influence is undeniable-and growing fast.

Take Tennessee: in April 2024, Governor Bill Lee signed HB 1894, a groundbreaking law requiring foods laced with vaccine materials-like mRNA-to be classified as drugs and clearly labeled. It's one of many victories sparked by advocacy from IMA and others, as states from Florida to Texas roll out bills to curb or ban mRNA vaccines in response to mounting concerns.

Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA President and Chief Medical Officer, said, "The IMA will continue to shine a bright spotlight on the need for transparency and honesty in medicine, and that includes working with HHS and the states to reform our healthcare laws."

Florida: Senate Bill 196 prohibits mRNA vaccines in food products. The bill passed the Senate subcommittee and is awaiting action on the Senate floor.

Idaho: Senate Bill 1036 places a 10-year ban on mRNA based vaccines. The bill is awaiting a vote in the Senate Health and Welfare Committee. Also awaiting a Senate Committee vote is Senate Bill 1189, which would strip immunity from manufacturers and distributors of mRNA.

Iowa: Senate Bill SF360 requires mRNA-based vaccine makers to waive federal liability protections to distribute in the State. The bill passed a Senate subcommittee vote and is now on the Senate floor.

Kentucky: Senate Bill 177 prohibits requirements for COVID-19, modified RNA (modRNA), or messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines for student enrollment, employment, or medical treatment. It also bans administering these vaccines to minors under 18 until July 2035. The bill is awaiting a vote in the Senate Health Services Committee.

Louisiana: In February, Louisiana Surgeon General Dr. Ralph Abraham issued an administrative action that the department "will no longer promote mass vaccination."

Montana: House Bill 371 bans mRNA vaccines and imposes misdemeanor penalties for their administration. The bill was narrowly defeated with heavy opposition from Big Pharma and is expected to be reintroduced next session.

New York: Assembly Bill A4798 bans mRNA vaccines in humans, pending results from a Department of Health study on mRNA's safety. The bill is awaiting committee action.

Pennsylvania: Senate Bill 1045 bans employers, schools, and public entities from mandating "novel vaccines or gene therapies," explicitly including mRNA vaccines, as a condition of employment, education, or service. It also prohibits discrimination based on vaccine refusal and imposes fines to $10,000 per violation. It is awaiting a vote in the Senate Labor & Industry Committee.

South Carolina: House Bill 4262 bans mRNA vaccines, labeling them a "public health threat." The bill awaits a vote in committee.

Tennessee: In April 2024, Gov. Lee signed HB 1894 which requires food products containing vaccines or vaccine materials (including mRNA vaccines) to be classified as drugs and labeled accordingly. Texas: House Bill 3175 bans mRNA vaccines in Texas. The bill awaits action in the House Public Health Committee. Senate Bill 119, which mandates special labeling of all food, including meat from livestock, that contains mRNA vaccine material, also awaits a vote in the Senate Health & Human Services committee.

About Dr. Joseph Varon

Dr. Joseph Varon is one of the nation's foremost doctors and gained fame during the pandemic for spending 715 straight days suiting up and fighting COVID-19 cases as the Chief Medical Officer in charge of the ICU at Houston's United Memorial Medical Center. Dr. Varon's unit had the best survival rates in the country.

About the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA)

The IMA (formerly Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, FLCCC) is the nation's leading organization of front-line healthcare providers. IMA Action (IMAAction) is the 501c4 advocacy arm of the Independent Medical Alliance (IMAHealth), a 501c3 non-profit organization.

