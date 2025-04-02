Vital Energy Provides Details For Its First-Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call
A conference call to discuss results is planned for 7:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at “Investor Relations | News & Presentations | Upcoming Events.”
About Vital Energy
Vital Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Vital Energy's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas.
Investor Contact:
Ron Hagood
918.858.5504
