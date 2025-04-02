Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Vital Energy Provides Details For Its First-Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call


2025-04-02 04:45:56
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TULSA, OK, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) ("Vital Energy" or the "Company") will report its first-quarter 2025 financial and operating results after market close on Monday, May 12, 2025.

A conference call to discuss results is planned for 7:30 a.m. CT on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. A webcast of the call will be available on the Company's website at “Investor Relations | News & Presentations | Upcoming Events.”

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Vital Energy's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

Additional information about Vital Energy may be found on its website at .

Investor Contact:
Ron Hagood
918.858.5504
...


MENAFN02042025004107003653ID1109383734

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search