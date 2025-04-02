BGL Welcomes Michael Doyle As A Managing Director In Consumer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Adding Michael to our team marks an exciting expansion of our Consumer investment banking team," said John Tilson , Head of BGL's Consumer vertical. "His sector knowledge aligns with our dedication to deep sector specialization, and we're delighted that he has come on board to further build out our Consumer capabilities."

Michael has over 20 years of experience representing a wide range of private, public, and sponsor-owned consumer companies in sell-side and buy-side M&A transactions as well as IPO, follow-on, and growth equity investments. Prior to joining BGL, Michael was a Managing Director and Partner at William Blair where he spent 15 years focusing exclusively on the consumer sector. Michael earned a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Consumer team at BGL. Their expertise with eCommerce models, in particular, is the best in the market and a great complement to my areas of focus and experience," said Doyle. I look forward to collaborating with the team and contributing to the firm's continued success."

Michael's addition to the firm is the latest in BGL's expansion of industry coverage. Since 2022, BGL has increased its Managing Director ranks by over 90%, adding more than a dozen new sectors to its industry coverage and expanding its complementary product offerings in private capital advisory across equity, debt, and other financial advisory services, including fairness opinions, valuations, and restructuring.

About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company

Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions , capital markets , financial restructurings , business valuations and opinions , and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago, Cleveland, and San Antonio. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC . For more information, please visit .

