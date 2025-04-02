EXPERIENCE THE ULTIMATE MASTERS WEEK AT AUGUSTA's HISTORIC PARTRIDGE INN - LAST FEW ROOMS AVAILABLE

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Partridge Inn has just selectively opened its room inventory to the general public, offering a unique opportunity to book your stay. Hilton Honors Members will also be able to use points for selected days and inventory, ensuring exclusive access for those loyal to the Hilton brand.

Nestled just minutes from Augusta National Golf Club, The Partridge Inn offers the perfect blend of Southern charm, rich history, and modern luxury, making it the ultimate choice for those seeking to indulge in Augusta's renowned Masters Week.

ENHANCED SPACES AND ELEVATED AMENITIES

This year, The Partridge Inn has taken it up a notch with a series of exciting upgrades designed to enhance your Masters experience:



Verandah Revamp: The historic verandah has been beautifully redesigned, featuring sleek new cushions and pillows, as well as the addition of mounted heaters, creating a more inviting atmosphere and more space to unwind. Whether you're savoring an evening cocktail or enjoying a morning coffee, the upgraded verandah offers a relaxed yet refined setting to soak in the charm of Augusta.

Six South Rooftop Overhaul: The rooftop Bar and Restaurant), Six South, is embracing a bold new theme with all-new furniture and a fresh setting, setting the stage for unforgettable evenings. Private Venues and Curated Events: The Partridge Inn continues to offer guests exclusive access to some of the city's most elegant event spaces during Masters Week. From intimate gatherings to grand celebrations, you can host your own unforgettable event at Six South, 8595 Restaurant & Bar, the elegant ballroom, or by the stunning outdoor pool. Our renowned southern cuisine, which has delighted travelers and guests alike for the past 115 years, will make your event even more memorable.

LIMITED ROOMS STILL AVAILABLE – BOOK NOW!

With demand at an all-time high, there are only a few rooms left for Masters Week. Don't miss the chance to stay at the most coveted hotel in Augusta during the event of the year. Guests who book now will enjoy an array of exclusive services, including:



Daily shuttle service to and from Augusta National.

Valet Service convenient parking at your doorstep.

Complimentary afternoon champagne and evening turndown service with chocolates.

Full breakfast buffet featuring an omelet station, with a grab-and-go option.

Exclusive nightly dinners with specially curated menus.

Live music and entertainment throughout the week.

Cigars on the verandah after 10 p.m.

Premium gifts from Wednesday – Saturday Night.

Late-Night Menu delicious options available after hours.

VIP Dinner Buffets gourmet buffets for an exclusive rooftop experience.



Golf Simulator play a round indoors with our top-tier simulator. Saturday only. Comedy Nights enjoy live comedy shows Wednesday & Thursday Night.

SOUTHERN HOSPITALITY MEETS LUXURY

The Partridge Inn is known for its impeccable Southern hospitality, offering the perfect blend of tradition and luxury. As the closest hotel to the Augusta National Golf Club, the Inn is not only the best place to stay but also a hub for Masters Week excitement, offering exclusive events, fine dining, and unparalleled atmosphere. Whether you're here for the golf or the unforgettable Southern charm, The Partridge Inn delivers an experience like no other.

A RENOVATED GEM

Following an extensive renovation in 2022, The Partridge Inn offers newly designed guest rooms and suites, all featuring luxurious linens and state-of-the-art amenities. The public spaces-including the 8595 Restaurant & Bar and the beloved verandah-have been carefully reimagined to blend timeless elegance with modern touches. And with the recent updates to the verandah and rooftop Six South, there's never been a better time to stay at this Augusta treasure.

For more information on event bookings and room availability during the 2025 Masters Tournament, please contact Elizabeth Keplinger, Director of Sales, at [email protected] . For further details, call (864) 784-0816 or visit .

ABOUT NORTHPOINTE HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT, LLC

NorthPointe Hospitality Management is a leader in the hospitality industry, known for successfully managing high-end hotels and resorts. With over 40 years of experience, the company has managed and developed numerous properties, from historic renovations to cutting-edge new builds, including properties across Georgia and South Carolina. For more information, visit .

SOURCE NorthPointe Hospitality Management