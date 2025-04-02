Commvault Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Release Date

TINTON FALLS, N.J., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT ) - Commvault will webcast a discussion of its fourth quarter fiscal year 2025 earnings results on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 beginning at 8:30 a.m. EST at .

Investors can access the live webcast by visiting . Investors may also access the call by dialing Toll Free: (800) 715-9871 or International: (646) 307-1963 and referencing Event ID 7414480. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available at .

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT ) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere-at the lowest TCO.

SOURCE COMMVAULT

