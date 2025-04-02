First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. Announces Date Of 2025 First Quarter Earnings Call

RALEIGH, N.C., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("BancShares") (NASDAQ: FCNCA ) today announced that it will report its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss BancShares' financial results at 9 a.m. Eastern time on the same day. The conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

To pre-register for the call via webcast (recommended), please visit: . After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with a calendar reminder attachment and webcast details.

To join by telephone on the day of the call, please dial:

North America: 1-833-470-1428

All other locations: 1-929-526-1599

Access code: 627829

The investor presentation, along with the link to the webcast, will be available on the company's website at aria-invalid="true" href="" rel="nofollow" firstcitizen prior to the call start time. After the event, a replay of the call will also be available on the website via webcast.

About First Citizens BancShares, Inc.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA ), a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets and a member of the Fortune 500TM, is the financial holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company ("First Citizens Bank"). Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens Bank has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of branches and offices nationwide; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; innovation banking serving businesses at every stage; personalized service and resources to help grow and manage wealth; and a nationwide direct bank. Discover more at firstcitizens.