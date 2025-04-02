First Advantage To Host Inaugural Investor Day On May 28, 2025
Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer, will be joined by other members of the executive management team to present a detailed overview of the Company's strategic vision, financial growth outlook, and key initiatives related to the Company's product and technology solutions, go-to-market excellence, and innovation. The event will also include multiple Q&A sessions with executive leadership.
The event will be held both virtually and in-person. Due to space limitations, in-person attendance is by invitation only and advanced registration is required.
The live webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website at under the“News & Events” and then“Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will also be posted. The webcast may be accessed directly at . Following the event, a replay of the webcast will be available for a limited time on the Company's investor relations website, .
About First Advantage
First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry. Enabled by its proprietary technology and AI, First Advantage's platforms, data, and APIs power comprehensive employment background screening, digital identity solutions, and verification services. With a strong emphasis on innovation, automation, and customer success, First Advantage empowers 80,000 organizations to hire smarter and onboard faster. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage serves customers in over 200 countries and territories, modernizing hiring and onboarding on a global scale. For more information, please visit our website at
Investor Contact:
Stephanie Gorman
VP, Investor Relations
...
(678) 868-4151
Media Contact:
Mariah Mellor
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
...
(678) 868-4151
Legal Disclaimer:
