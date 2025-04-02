F. Alexandra Brennan Collaborates With Successbooks® To Co-Author The Leadership Playbook With Jack Canfield

f. Alexandra Brennan

CITRUS HILLS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of“The Leadership Playbook”. f. Alexandra Brennan (Coach Fran) joins an elite circle of co-authors, alongside legendary Jack Canfield, contributing to this powerful and life-changing publication.

"The Leadership Playbook” will be a powerful guide for those looking to elevate their leadership skills and make a lasting impact. Scheduled to release in summer of 2025. Coach Fran elaborates,“Think of this book as a Masterclass in Leadership . . . without any boring lectures!”

"Imagine a workplace where every team member feels empowered, aligned, and excited to contribute to a shared vision-that's the transformation f. Alexandra Brennan ( aka Coach Fran) specializes in. As the CEO & Founder of LDA – Leadership Design Alchemists, Fran is a leadership & transformation coach, author and thought leader revolutionizing 21st-century leadership. She partners with purpose-driven leaders to design their own extraordinary leadership, control their own destiny and legacy by focusing on what she calls 'Leadership Foundation First Power Principles.'

Her journey began with a deep passion for turning chaotic workplaces into collaborative, thriving environments. Coach Fran has guided leaders from feeling overwhelmed and stuck to creating sustainable organizations where trust, engagement, loyalty, and retention flourish. Her mission? To help leaders not only succeed, but leave a lasting impact that resonates far beyond their tenure by designing their own Leadership Foundation© and Leadership Brand© they can believe in to drive organizational success.

With experience in Fortune 100 & 500 companies like Tetley, Cartier, and McKinsey & Company, she has worked closely with C-level executives, shaping innovative leadership strategies. Her book,“The Power of Leadership Foundation First”, introduces her 4-Core Integrated Foundation Power Principles©, a transformative framework for Effective Distincitve Leadership.

Through her Inner Leadership Mastery ExcelleratorTM Course, Coach Fran empowers leaders to unlock their full potential, fostering high-performing teams and sustainable growth. A Design Thinker and Change Agent, she champions authentic and strategic leadership innovation, helping professionals become Effective Distinctive Leaders who leave a lasting impact. In her personal life, she enjoys travel, fitness, swimming, and skiing.

SuccessBooks® is excited to welcome f. Alexandra Brennan as a co-author of“The Leadership Playbook”. Stay tuned for the release of this game-changing book, where Coach Fran alongside Jack Canfield and other visionary contributors, will share invaluable wisdom to empower readers on their leadership journey to success.

