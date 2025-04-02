Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SELECCIÓN Consulting Is Now Qualified For Partner-Led Territories


2025-04-02 04:31:05
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SELECCIÓN Consulting Is Now Qualified For Partner-Led Territories

SELECCIÓN Consulting expands its leadership in digital transformation, now qualified to lead SAP's Partner-Led Territories in the USA and globally.

As a leading partner, SELECCIÓN Consulting is well positioned to support customers in the USA & beyond, offering tailored solutions that accelerate digital journeys & ensure sustained business growth.” - SAP's North American Chief Partner Officer Nanette Lazina statedEAST BRUNSWICK,, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SELECCIÓN Consulting is pleased to announce that through SAP's Partner-Led Territories initiative, SELECCIÓN Consulting is qualified to autonomously lead the Customer Value Journey in the market segment of the USA, and other global regions, offering solutions across industries and including SAP S/4 HANA, Google Cloud Platform, ServiceNow, and more.

SAP's Partner-Led Territories is an initiative for SAP partners with proven cloud knowledge, skills, and demonstrated expertise independently driving customer lifetime value in select territories.

About SELECCIÓN Consulting:

SELECCIÓN Consulting, founded in 2019, is a trusted leader in SAP services, specializing in delivering transformative digital solutions . With a focus on advisory services, project execution, and managed services, SELECCIÓN empowers organizations to thrive in the digital era. We offer tailored solutions to drive speed, agility, and cost-efficiency across industries. Our partnership with SAP enhances our ability to provide solutions such as SAP S/4HANA , Google Cloud, automation, low-code/no-code, and ServiceNow, ensuring clients realize maximum value from their digital investments. SELECCIÓN Consulting is headquartered at East Brunswick, NJ, USA, with an additional location in Houston, TX operates globally, supporting digital transformation journeys that redefine business success.

Badal Patel
SELECCION Consulting
...
+1 732-534-3501
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN02042025003118003196ID1109383716

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search