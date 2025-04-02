Trinity Capital Inc. Provides $68.75 Million In Growth Capital To CMR Surgical

PHOENIX, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIN ) (the "Company"), a leading alternative asset manager, today announced the commitment of up to $68.75 million in growth capital to CMR Surgical, a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with the Versius Surgical Robotic System (Versius), a versatile and adaptable soft-tissue surgical robot. The investment forms part of the company's recently closed financing round of more than $200 million.

Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR Surgical is dedicated to collaborating with surgical teams and hospital partners to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. The company was recently granted marketing authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of Versius in Cholecystectomy, paving the way for the introduction of its next generation, digitally driven surgical robot in the United States.

"CMR Surgical's innovative approach and consistent progress in surgical robotics demonstrate a promising trajectory in the medtech sector, as they empower hospitals and surgeons with greater access to next-generation technology," said Rob Lake, Senior Managing Director, Life Sciences at Trinity Capital.

This growth capital will enable CMR Surgical to continue to scale operations and accelerate the commercial expansion of their Versius Surgical Robotic System to more hospitals around the world – with a major focus on launching Versius in the United States.

Massimiliano Colella, Chief Executive Officer at CMR Surgical, said: "CMR is a competitive, well-established company with a transformative product providing clear clinical value. We are now at a pivotal stage, poised to capitalize on significant opportunities for market expansion, including in the U.S., while continuing to penetrate deeper into existing markets. I would like to thank Trinity Capital for their support and for their belief in our strategic vision of making robotic assisted surgery accessible to all patients who need it."

About Trinity Capital Inc.

Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN ) is an international alternative asset manager, aiming to provide investors with stable and consistent returns through access to the private credit market. We source, vet, and invest in dynamic privately funded growth-oriented companies, giving our investors access to a strong and diversified portfolio. With distinct business verticals, Trinity Capital stands as a trusted partner for innovative companies seeking tailored growth capital solutions. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the firm has an international footprint, supported by a dedicated team of strategically located investment professionals. For more information, visit the company's website at trinitycapital and stay connected by following us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter).

About CMR Surgical

CMR Surgical (CMR) is a global medical devices company dedicated to transforming surgery with Versius, a next-generation surgical robot. Headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, CMR is committed to working with surgeons, surgical teams, and hospital partners, to provide an optimal tool to make robotic minimal access surgery universally accessible and affordable. With Versius, CMR's mission is to redefine the surgical robotics market with practical, innovative technology and data that can improve surgical care. Founded in 2014, CMR Surgical is a private limited company backed by an international shareholder base.

SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED