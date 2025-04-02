Agree Realty Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information
Teleconference:
USA Toll Free
(800) 836-8184
International
(646) 357-8785
Webcast:
To participate, please dial-in or log-on at least five minutes prior to the scheduled time.
A live webcast of the conference call will also be available through the Company's website. To access, log-on to and go to the Investors section five minutes prior to the call.
A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online through the Investors section of .
About Agree Realty Corporation
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RE THINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2024, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,370 properties, located in all 50 states and containing approximately 48.8 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information on the Company and RE THINKING RETAIL , please visit .
