Tarkett Launches 3 Playful Collections To Promote Joyful Learning

"We're excited to introduce several contemporary flooring designs to the education sector," said Omoleye, vice president of design for Tarkett North America. "Together, these collections usher in 10 new patterns in over 100 total colorways, offering virtually limitless opportunities to create elegant space flow with meaningful scale. There's truly a fresh look for any need-from contemplative thought to collaborative ideating."

Designed to promote engagement and create supportive, nourishing spaces, Angled in Enrichment explores the interplay of shapes, lines and angles to influence mood and purpose. The collection features three styles on carpet tile to help improve acoustics while delivering elevated aesthetics, acoustics and comfort underfoot, as well as three styles on Powerbond for added durability, superior moisture management and easy maintenance. All styles are available in nine colorways each.



Routine Thought (carpet tile): A mid-scale splashy grid of color evokes a dynamic energy, introducing both movement and playfulness to engaging interiors.

Cultivate Growth (carpet tile): Small-scale geometric angular strokes of color create a sense of structure and precision, striking a balance between focus and inspiration.

Beyond Accord (carpet tile): A tangible texture and informal non-patterned crosshatch of color provides a less rigid, freeform quality, adding both vibrancy and grounding sense of calm.

Frame Theory (Powerbond): A large-scale abstract with bold patterning and texture creates a stimulating interior space with layered color.

Connected Core (Powerbond): With a medium-scale all-encompassing organic design, this style blends contrasting colors to deliver a watercolor-like effect. Function Found (Powerbond): A small-scale diagonal cross-hatch design lends a brushy textural motif that adds depth, subtle movement and modern sophistication to interior spaces.

High Frequency is Tarkett's latest collaboration with designer Jhane Barnes. Designed for spaces that call for creativity and exuberance, the collection is inspired by humans' reverberation when focusing on positive feelings, which puts off greater energy and promotes a sense of happiness, harmony and well-being. Each of the three patterns in the High Frequency collection is available in 11 colorways.



Peace (carpet tile and Powerbond): Mid-scale patterning harmonizes with rhythmic linear horizontal patterning and pauses of organic movement to create calming and grounding spaces.

Hopeful Energy (carpet tile): Distinctive Jhane Barnes style combines with a novel organic movement to create a hybrid expression of wild abandon and joyfulness-making Hopeful Energy ideal for show-stopping spaces such as auditoriums and lobbies. Vibration (Powerbond): Smaller-scale patterning with vibrant highlights create energetic and playful spaces.

An extension of the award-winning Layered Duality collection, book two of Grounded Harmony brings an additional 20 colors ideal for educational environments, opening a world of possibilities for designs that apply color accents in wayfinding, gradients and zones for learning activities. Between vibrant, mood-boosting hues and mid-toned neutrals, the style's inviting texture and coordinated palette set just the right tone for any space. New in book two, Grounded Harmony is now available on Powerbond in addition to carpet tile.

All three collections' carpet tile patterns are available on Tarkett's ethos® and Flex-Aire Modular® carpet tile backings.

Made with up to 79% recycled content, ethos is a sustainable solution for high-traffic spaces where ease of installation is a must. The backing is non-PVC, Cradle to Cradle Certified® Silver and contributes to the circular economy by being fully recycled back into itself through Tarkett's ReStart® take-back and recycling program. For preparation ease, its Omnicoat Technology® barrier prevents moisture, pH or previous adhesives from affecting the floor installation-even over challenging substrates.

Flex-Aire carpet tile is a standout option for spaces that demand a durable flooring solution that delivers superior acoustics and underfoot comfort. It is ideal for spaces where occupant well-being and seamless design transitions are paramount, such as open office spaces or interior spaces where people stand or walk for long periods. Its construction also helps ensure that liquids and soil stay at the surface, providing easier cleaning and reduced maintenance costs.

With unmatched durability, top-in-class moisture management and unrivaled ease of maintenance, Powerbond is engineered for demanding environments. What makes it so special are its chemically welded seams that create a wall-to-wall impermeable moisture barrier, which helps to maintain a healthier environment by avoiding conditions that are favorable to microbial growth. What's more, to foster good indoor air quality, Powerbond RS hybrid carpet is the world's first soft-surface flooring Certified Asthma & Allergy Friendly®.

All three collections can be responsibly recycled at the end of their life through Tarkett's ReStart take-back and recycling program.

To learn more about Tarkett's flooring solutions for education spaces, visit href="" rel="nofollow" tarkett/education-floorin .

