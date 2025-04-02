Jake Rakov Announces Run For Congress Against Former Boss Rep. Brad Sherman (CA-32)

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I'm running for Congress because we need a new generation of Democrats to step up if we want to get anything done in Washington. We can't keep sending the same people back and expecting a different result," Rakov said. "I'm going up against my former boss because the Democrats who have been in Washington for decades got us Trump twice, and the fight for our future is too important to sit back and watch them continue to fail us."

Rakov, a former steering committee member of Los Angeles's Stonewall Democratic Club, worked for Rep. Sherman in his Washington office in 2017 and got his start in politics in LA and the Valley in 2013. He is centering is campaigning on a three-point pledge:

He'll push for a Constitutional amendment to enact term limits and will only serve five terms (10 years).Rep. Sherman will have served 30 years by the end of this term.He won't accept any corporate PAC contributions to his campaign.Rep. Sherman has taken nearly $2 million in corporate contributions.He'll host an in-person town hall in the district every month that he's in Congress.Rep. Sherman hasn't hosted an in-person town hall in the district since 2019.

"Every member of Congress could take this same pledge today and Washington would be so much better tomorrow," Rakov said. "My pledge shouldn't be revolutionary, but unfortunately Congress has gotten so broken and members like Rep. Sherman have been there so long that they either don't even see how much of a problem the system they created has become or they did it on purpose to give themselves a lifetime of job security without having to listen to their constituents."

You can read more about Rakov's pledge at jakeforcongress/pledge and learn more about why he's running by watching his launch video here .

Jake Rakov lives in Studio City with his husband Abe Rakov and their rescue dog Kip. Jake and Abe were married in the 32nd District in 2023.

Contact: [email protected]

