Caldera Launches Primecenter 4.0, Introducing An Easier Way To Automate Digital Printing Job Preparation

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldera , part of Dover (NYSE: DOV ), today announced the release of PrimeCenter 4.0, a major update to its innovative production automation software designed to simplify job preparation and accelerate production workflows for digital printing companies of all sizes. This update introduces an expanded interface and automation features that allow users to prepare files for production in just a few clicks.

"PrimeCenter 4.0 is all about making job preparation faster and easier," said Céline Levy, Product Manager at Caldera. "By enhancing automation, simplifying navigation and introducing step-by-step guidance, we're helping businesses remove bottlenecks and focus on what really matters - getting their jobs ready for production. We've refined the user experience without altering the workflows our customers depend on, helping ensure a seamless transition to a more efficient way of working."

At the heart of PrimeCenter 4.0 is a centralized hub that streamlines access to recent projects and recipes, offering a seamless way for seasoned users to pick up where they left off. Newcomers can easily begin with pre-configured templates that help eliminate the challenge of starting from scratch.

Templates also play a pivotal role in this update, enabling users to accelerate job preparation with pre-configured recipes for sticker sheets, banner rolls, two-sided banners, yard signs and Direct-to-Film (DTF) sheets. These templates can be customized to suit specific needs, supporting flexibility across a variety of large-format printing applications.

In addition, this update expands PrimeCenter's compatibility, introducing support for Summa® GoProduce and allowing seamless file preparation for Summa flatbed cutters. This enhancement broadens the range of cutting solutions available to users, making integration with diverse production environments even more seamless.

PrimeCenter 4.0 also enhances existing packages to deliver more value to current users. Pro package subscribers now benefit from automatic export, eliminating manual steps and supporting a streamlined workflow from preparation to production. Essentials users can now automatically apply input profiles to their files, optimizing consistency and reducing setup times.

About Caldera:

Headquartered outside Strasbourg in Eckbolsheim, France, Caldera is a leading developer and distributor of innovative software solutions serving the graphics and textile markets. Over the past 25 years, Caldera has developed recognition as the leading developer of raster image processing software, color management and workflow solutions for the graphics and textile space. Additional information is available on the company's website at .

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 70 years, our team of approximately 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation .

Caldera Contact:

Sébastien Hanssens

+33 3 88210000

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, VP, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover

