Burrell Communications Group Welcomes God-Is Rivera To Its Leadership Team

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A widely acknowledged trailblazer in her field, Rivera is perhaps best known as a marketing executive with the global tech platform X, formerly known as Twitter, where she drove strategy to ensure its campaigns and programs were connected, inclusive and representative of diverse communities. A four-year tenure that supported, served and centered "Black Twitter" as well as other global diverse audience groups. Rivera was featured in the Hulu documentary, Black Twitter: A People's History.

Prior to Twitter/X, Rivera was director of Inclusion & Cultural Resonance for VMLY&R, where she also previously held lead channel strategy roles. She additionally served in that same function for global digital marketing agency iCrossing, and the Austin, Texas-based independent agency T3.

More recently, Rivera was appointed the first vice president of Inclusive Marketing across all streaming platforms for The Walt Disney Company including ESPN+, Hulu, National Geographic and Disney+. She next joined ESSENCE Ventures as the company's first-ever chief content officer, responsible for leading content strategy and connection with intersectional global audiences across each of their brands.

"I am truly thrilled to officially welcome God-is to Burrell," states Tara DeVeaux, CEO. "I have been a fan since her days at Twitter, and jumped at the chance to have her join the leadership team here. Her cultural understanding, digital prowess, esteemed reputation across the industry and commitment to brilliance makes her the perfect fit. At Burrell we have trained our focus on understanding, reaching and connecting with people. And we recognize those people are no longer just consumers, they are also media channels themselves. Having a partner like God-is who has in depth experience navigating the rapid shifts in people, culture and media is a strategic advantage for Burrell."

"I am not only excited to join Burrell Communications Group, but I am also energized and prepared to make a significant impact while building a new legacy that enhances the remarkable achievements of Burrell over its impressive 54-year history," states Rivera. "As the Chief Strategy Officer, I am eager to develop and enhance an audience-focused strategic center of excellence that challenges the unwarranted limitations often imposed on multicultural agencies. This means recognizing and valuing those who create, influence, promote and consume culture on a global scale, and integrating these layered and nuanced insights into our entire strategic approach to guide innovative and effective work."

Rivera is a frequent and in-demand presence on the public speaking circuit, having spoken at national events for brands including Netflix and Spotify, and on panels for international events such as the "Cannes Lion Festival of Creativity," "The World Economic Forum," "The Consumer Electronic Show (CES)" and "Brandweek," among others. She has been profiled in ADWEEK, Ad Age, Marie Claire, Forbes, Digiday, Fortune, Campaign US and The Drum, and has been named an Ad Age "Woman to Watch," an ADWEEK "Disruptor," was listed as among The Root's "100 Most Influential African Americans" and Black Entertainment Television's (BET's) "Top 100 Most Innovative and Influential Business Executives."

Rivera has further been acknowledged by Fortune magazine on its "40 Under 40" list of influential people, and in 2023 was named one of the "28 Most Influential Black Women in Communications" by ColorComm. She was inducted into the American Advertising Federation's "AAF Hall of Achievement" class that same year.

ABOUT BURRELL COMMUNICATIONS GROUP:

Burrell Communications Group was founded in 1971 by renowned ad man Tom Burrell, who led the company for 33 years. Today, Burrell Communications Group is the largest U.S. Black-owned agency specializing in understanding and speaking to today's market, one that is more diverse and more multicultural than ever before in our country's history. The agency boasts a roster of premiere, blue-chip clients that lead in their respective categories, including Toyota, Comcast, Fidelity, Coca-Cola, Unilever and the American Red Cross. For more information, visit burrell .

SOURCE Burrell Communications Group