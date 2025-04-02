Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2025 First Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX ), ("Third Coast"), the holding company of Third Coast Bank, today announced that it will report its 2025 first quarter financial results on Wednesday, April 23, 2025 after the market closes. Management has scheduled a conference call and webcast on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time) to discuss these financial results.

What:

Third Coast Bancshares' 2025 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call When:

Thursday, April 24, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central How:

Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0869 and ask for the Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below. Where:



For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through May 1, 2025 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13752283#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at for 90 days.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank conducts banking operations through 19 branches encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit for more information.

Contact:

Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston

Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

(713) 529-6600

[email protected]

SOURCE Third Coast Bancshares

