STAMFORD, Conn., April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX ) announced today that the time of its first quarter 2025 webcast conference call has changed to 9:00 AM ET on Thursday, May 1, 2025, to accommodate a scheduling conflict. This is one hour later than previously scheduled. The date of the webcast conference call, registration links and timing of the first quarter 2025 earnings release remain unchanged.

Earnings Release: Wednesday, April 30, 2025, after the market close via PR Newswire and the Tronox Holdings plc website: tronox

Webcast Conference Call: Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET (New York). The live call is open to the public and can be accessed via live webcast and teleconference. Please visit href="" rel="nofollow" trono for a link to register for the live webcast and to view the accompanying slides.

Replay: A webcast replay will be available at href="" rel="nofollow" trono following the call.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality titanium products, including titanium dioxide pigment, specialty-grade titanium dioxide products and high-purity titanium chemicals, and zircon. We mine titanium-bearing mineral sands and operate upgrading facilities that produce high-grade titanium feedstock materials, pig iron and other minerals, including the rare earth-bearing mineral, monazite. With approximately 6,500 employees across six continents, our rich diversity, unmatched vertical integration model, and unparalleled operational and technical expertise across the value chain, position Tronox as the preeminent titanium dioxide producer in the world. For more information about how our products add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products, visit tronox .

Investor Relations and Media Contact: Jennifer Guenther

+1.203.705.3701 extension: 103701 (Media)

+1.646.960.6598 (Investor Relations)

