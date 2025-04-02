BBSI Announces Appointment Of Thomas Mcginn As Senior Vice President Of Insurance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, Wash., April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, today announced the appointment of Thomas McGinn as Senior Vice President of Insurance. In this role, Mr. McGinn will oversee BBSI's insurance operations, including underwriting strategy, risk management, and pricing. He will report directly to BBSI's Chief Executive Officer, Gary Kramer.

“This is a critical leadership role at BBSI, and Tom's deep expertise in the insurance industry makes him an outstanding fit for this position,” said Gary Kramer, CEO of BBSI.“His extensive background in underwriting, risk management, and client relations will strengthen our ability to deliver innovative insurance solutions to our clients.”

Mr. McGinn brings decades of experience in the insurance industry to BBSI, having spent the past 30 years in senior leadership roles with Chubb, ACE, and its predecessor company, CIGNA Property & Casualty. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President at Chubb Global Casualty and New York Branch Manager, where he led underwriting operations and client services.

BBSI continues to enhance its suite of business management solutions, including insurance and risk management offerings for businesses across the U.S. Learn more at .

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company's integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers' compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI's partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The company works with more than 8,100 PEO clients in all 50 states. For more information, please visit .

