Terns Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grant To New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
The Company granted options to purchase 611,000 shares of Terns common stock to the new employees. The options have a 10-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $2.56, which was the closing price of Terns' common stock on April 1, 2025. The options vest over four years, subject to the employees' continued service through the applicable vesting dates.
About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology and obesity. Terns' pipeline contains three clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor, a small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist, a THR-β agonist, and a preclinical GIPR modulator discovery effort, prioritizing a GIPR antagonist nomination candidate. For more information, please visit: .
