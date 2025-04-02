Exozymes Provides Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30PM Eastern

Monrovia, CA, April 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ: EXOZ) (“eXoZymes”) - a pioneer of AI-engineered enzymes that can transform sustainable feedstock into essential nutraceuticals, medicines, biofuels, and other valuable chemicals - provides an update on operations through the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Michael Heltzen, CEO of eXoZymes, states,“As a pre-revenue company, what's important for us is that we keep progressing towards our specific milestones and value infection points, like getting to our first commercial applications via spin-outs, joint-ventures, and licensing deals as the drivers of our focus on commercialization. All while making sure to keep improving our fundamental and innovative exozymes technology, as well as growing our team of talents.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 and Subsequent Operational Highlights



Completed initial public offering: While 2024 was a challenging year to raise money for bio- and high-tech, eXoZymes successfully started trading on Nasdaq on November 13, 2024.

Adding AI to our biotech: Through a proprietary process, eXoZymes has developed a unique way of generating AI-derived-signal-rich enzyme data that can be used to train ML algorithms efficiently. Using this proprietary AI-based process has led to remarkable improvements in the enzyme development process, speeding up development of the core technology, and paving the way for the next generation of biomanufacturing, namely: exozymes. Commercialization: Full focus on developing commercial opportunities, spin-outs, joint-ventures, and licensing deals with future partners, in order to get to multiple markets as fast as possible.

Investors and interested parties can access the live webinar, at the time of the event through eXoZymes' investor relations website . A recording of the conference call will also be made publicly available soon after the live call.

Michael Heltzen, CEO of eXoZymes, will lead the call and will be joined by select members of the management team to review recent developments, ongoing initiatives, anticipated milestones, as well as host a question-and-answer period.

About eXoZymes

Founded in 2019, the company has developed a biomanufacturing platform that - as a historic first - offers the tools and insights to engineer, control and optimize nature's own natural processes to produce chemical compounds, enabling the company's partners to replace traditional chemical production methods with a new commercially scalable, sustainable, and eco-friendly alternative: exozymes.

Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced through AI and bioengineering to thrive in a bioreactor outside of living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions that transform biomass into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels.

By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cells, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the logical successor to most SynBio projects.

While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced“exozymes” as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption for this next generation of biomanufacturing that eXoZymes aims to pioneer and be the market leader of.

Learn more on exozymes.com .

